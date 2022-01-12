COVID-19: Inside UK warehouse ready for ‘tens of millions’ side flow tests | UK News





Sky News has been given exclusive access to a warehouse where millions of lateral flow tests are stored ready for deployment.

Photos of a warehouse full of quick tests will frustrate those who haven’t been able to grab a side-flow device in recent weeks.

The storage site in Nottinghamshire is part of a massive manufacturing facility operated by SureScreen Diagnostics, the first UK company to approve lateral flow testing for its own use in the UK.

Image: Trucks full of tests have been sent to distribution centers across the country, the Derby company says. Figure: SureScreen Diagnostics

Until now, governments have relied on Chinese suppliers to provide expedited inspections to homes.

David Campbell, one of SureScreen’s directors, explained that it took about six months to get approval for the test.

The approval came in November, Campbell said, meaning the company can start packing its test kits with official NHS Track and Trace guidance leaflets and preparing them to ship to pharmacies across the country.

They said they’ve sent trucks full of tests to distribution centers across the country for weeks, but are awaiting an official announcement that they’ve been approved for use. They have started appearing on pharmacy shelves over the past few days.

Campbell said “tens of millions” of kits are packed and ready.

When asked if his company was frustrated by the lack of testing nationwide, knowing that there are millions of kits ready for use, Campbell simply said, “We’re just focused on making the best tests we can do.”

Image: Part of a side flow test box. Figure: SureScreen Diagnostics

It will be disappointing to know that there are millions of tests available for those who are experiencing shortages, but can’t get any.

As CEO of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, Dr. Leyla Hannbeck said she had asked the government to intervene for weeks and increase the supply of tests.

“It has been a very difficult time for pharmacists as we have emphasized that the demand for lateral flow testing is very high over the weeks,” she said.

“But supply is not keeping up with demand.

“And we’re still in a situation where a lot of pharmacies are getting very little, and some pharmacists are actually getting nothing.”

How colds protect people from coronavirus

Some will question why it took so long to get home approval for a test that was already shipped for use in more than 50 countries and was approved for use by experts in the UK a year ago.

Image: David Campbell explained that it took about six months to get approval for the test. Figure: SureScreen Diagnostics

As Campbell explained: “The regulatory system is just right to ensure that only really high quality products are put on the market. So we have had to go through a lot of rigorous clinical testing and evaluation of our products. They are suitable for use.”

He wants to talk more about the massive expansion the company has gone through to manufacture the tests.

They can already generate a million tests per day and are looking for ways to scale further.

Prior to the pandemic, the Derby-based company, which mainly produced drug test kits and had around 50 employees, had grown to about 600 employees and opened a huge production warehouse in Nottinghamshire to expand its scale.

“Since the pandemic began, our capabilities have increased at least fivefold, perhaps tenfold,” Campbell added.

“We are also able to create a lot of jobs in the region, with hundreds of people coming from the region now. That is great and we are running now in our normal shifts. We do this because we operate 24/7. This being done is important not only to the national economy, but also to the local economy.”

A UKHSA spokesperson said: “Extensive evaluations are performed to ensure that tests designed for home use are reliable and accurate.

“The evaluation of this data is part of the regulatory approval process, which can take time.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-inside-the-uk-warehouse-with-tens-of-millions-of-lateral-flow-tests-ready-to-go-12513106 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos