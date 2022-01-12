Nathan Chen’s performance will likely be a measure of US figure skating results at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games – OlympicTalk





Four years ago, the US figure skating team had its worst results at the Olympic Winter Games.

The 2022 squad named after the U.S. Championships ended on Sunday could do better than 2018, although that may not be a substantial improvement, and the assessment of that will depend largely on part of Nathan Chen’s performance in men’s singles.

For long-term comparison purposes, team event is not a factor. It has only been on the Olympic program for the last two Winter Games, and no more than three of the 10 qualifying nations have been (and will be) strong medal contenders, with the United States among them.

Here are the figures for the four traditional disciplines in 2018:

* One medal, one bronze in ice dance. In the 12 Winter Games that began when ice dancing became a medal event in 1976 (and not counting the team event), the United States had never won as little as a single medal. bronze and had won a single medal only twice (1994, women’s silver; 2014, ice dance gold).

* In women’s singles, the best place (ninth) and overall (9-10-11) of 2018 were the worst of the 17 Olympics where the United States has finished three times. The United States has now played three Olympics without a women’s medal, its longest drought ever.

* In men’s singles, the United States failed to win a medal for the second time in a row. It wasn’t since before World War II that American men showed up empty-handed at three back-to-back Winter Games.

* In pairs, where the United States qualified only one entry, their ranking (15th) was the lowest best couple in US history with five spots.

Part of the decline in results in the United States is due to Russia’s recent overwhelming dominance among single women. Some in Japan are expected to become a steadfast power among single women and men over the past 12 years. General interest in sport in these two countries has increased proportionately while declining in the United States.

And the hopes for 2022? In fact, a medal in men’s and team singles and a chance to win one in ice dance.

Warning: the Covid pandemic, especially the Omicron variant, makes predictions more difficult than they always are for organized sport on a slippery surface.

A lot can happen before the skating begins in 23 days. Some athletes could miss the Games entirely due to a positive Covid test. Some might be forced out with a positive test in the middle of their two-phase event. Both situations occurred at the United States Championships.

And some athletes may travel to Beijing with reduced physical condition if either having tested positive with asymptomatic Covid or having to deal with symptoms causes them to miss training time.

With all of that in mind, here’s a look at America’s outlook for Beijing in the five events:

Men

Most expect it to be a battle between Chen and the formidable Japanese Yuzuru Hanyu, one of the few global superstars in figure skating history, with Hanyus’ compatriots Shoma Uno and Yuma Kagiyama in the running. for bronze.

Chens’ flop in the 2018 Olympic short program saw Hanyu become the first repeat male champion since 1952. But Chen, fifth overall, easily won the free skate four years ago, and he beat Hanyu. 22 points or more in their only three meetings in individual events since the 2019 and 2021 World Championships and the 2019 Grand Prix final.

Hanyu has missed much of this season with injuries, just as he did before the 2018 Olympics. In his first 2021-22 competition, the Japan Championships in December, he did a short program. brilliant and a strong, if less conspicuous, free skate started with a failed attempt to become the first to land a quadruple axel jump in competition.

Chen won three consecutive world titles and was undefeated for three seasons before placing third behind compatriot Vincent Zhou and Uno at Skate America in October. Chen also had an outstanding national championship short program with a less convincing freestyle.

Chens included two falls, one on a quad and another on footwork, and his lowest free skating component scores since his first of his six straight US titles in 2017. They would have been the lowest if two of the nine judges had not been forgotten (or ignored). International Skating Union guidelines for scoring PCS when two falls are involved.

Some of Chen’s possible strategies against Hanyu were exposed during the national championships.

Chen increased the value of his jumping elements so that he could have an advantage in maximum base value for both programs over Hanyus in his national competition. In the short program, Chen’s baseline was 49.87 to Hanyus 45.80; in the free it was 101.24 to 92.90 (assuming a fully rotated quadruple axis for Hanyu).

The difference can quickly evaporate if Hanyus’ performance ratings and component ratings are significantly higher or if mistakes lower Chen’s base value.

As we compete we always try to outdo ourselves, Chen said on Sunday. That’s kind of where my mind is.

Obviously today the schedule wasn’t perfect so risk reward there’s still that game. As we get closer to the rest of the season decisions will be made.

Women

A simple numerical comparison reveals why American women would need one of the top three Russians to implode (and non-Russian mistakes) to get closer to the medals.

In international competition, the three Russians likely to go to Beijing (and sweep the podium) have the best scores of the season of 272.71, 236.78 and 232.37. The best American score, recently named by 2022 Olympian Alysa Liu, is 219.24.

It came in Lius’ first major competition of the season. Her scores have fallen in three internationals since, and she had to withdraw from the nationals before the free skate after testing positive for Covid. She will have to demonstrate her physical form before going to Beijing.

Karen Chen, who joins Liu and new national champion Mariah Bell in the Olympic team, placed fourth behind three Russians at the 2021 Worlds. But she finished more than 8 points behind third, even though the bronze medalist Aleksandra Trusova was 10 points behind Chen after the short program.

On a media conference call ahead of the national championships, Chen candidly admitted that women’s skating feels like a two-tier competition, with the Russian quad team at one level and everyone trying to be the best in the game. rest.

I’ll be honest: yes, I had these thoughts, she said. I think any athlete in a similar position would have similar thoughts.

I talk a lot about focusing on myself and doing everything to the best of my ability as it helps me stay motivated and avoid all distractions. Maybe my best obviously doesn’t compare to the Russians, but I can only expect the best from myself. This is what I choose to think about.

Pairs

A top-eight ranking for either of the US entries would be a solid achievement in a discipline where the last US medal was a bronze in 1988. If Ashley Cain-Gribble / Timothy LeDuc and / or Alexa Knierim / Brandon Frazier skated flawlessly, this could be the best six.

Ice dance

An event in which the United States had won only one bronze medal (1976) before 2006 became the flag bearer, with three different teams winning medals in four consecutive Winter Games: silver in 2006 and 2010, gold in 2014, bronze in 2018.

Because dance has no elements of jumping or throwing, when costly mistakes are most likely to occur, its results are most predictable based on past performance.

For 2022, that means French couple Gabriella Papadakis / Guillaume Cizeron and Russians Viktoria Sinitsina / Nikita Katsalapov are likely to get gold and silver (the French are favored), with three couples vying for bronze: Madison Chock / Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell / Zachary Donohue of the United States and Piper Gilles / Paul Poirier of Canada, with the Canadians now apparently the best bet.

Hubbell, whose team has won medals at the last three world championships, insists the dice are not yet cast.

While from the outside it may appear that there are two teams that finished on the podium, they still have to come out and do their best, Hubbell said after his team finished second behind Chock and Bates on Saturday in the national championships. We look forward to the opportunity to continue the (American) legacy.

Team

Russia is expected to be a shattering winner, with the United States second and Japan likely to secure their first Olympic team skating medal.

Philip Hersh, who covered figure skating at the last 11 Olympic Winter Games, is a special contributor to NBCSports.com/figure-skating.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Promote us!

Follow @olyphil

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/01/11/nathan-chens-beijing-winter-olympics-usa-figure-skating/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos