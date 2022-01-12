Lessons From British Music President Jamie Njoku-Goodwin’s Brexit Battle for Tour Artists | Opinion | opinion





Post-Brexit barriers remain for British musicians and crews looking to tour the EU, but some progress has been made as Spain changed its rules for short-term tours.

Here, UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin sees what the Brexit battle will mean for bigger industry collaborations in 2022…

The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult for the music industry. Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the sector, devaluing us by billions of dollars and taking away tens of thousands of jobs.

In many other sectors, the global rollout of vaccines means recovery is imminent after the pandemic. But it’s not just Covid-19 that has crippled our sector. The music industry suffered a double blow from the pandemic and Brexit at the same time.

While international travel and COVID-19 restrictions on continental Europe are still in flux, the true scope of the obstacles musicians and crews who must work and travel in Europe are becoming increasingly clear. Expensive visas and work permits, the imposition of burdensome Cabotage laws, carnets, and new bureaucracy for exporters.

Post-Brexit barriers remain for thousands of musicians and crews. It is heartbreaking to hear the testimony of musicians who have been unable to work for 18 months due to Covid-19 but now know that their international careers have been ravaged by formal formalities and bureaucracy.

Since the 2016 referendum results, UK Music has warned of potential barriers and we have been fighting to remove them as part of our industry-wide Let Music Move campaign.

It is very encouraging to see the whole sector come together.

Jamie Nzoku-Goodwin

It’s incredibly inspiring to see the entire sector come together for a shared resolve to enable musicians and crews to work and touring in Europe. Artists, managers, promoters, businesses and technologists have joined forces to pressure governments and EU member states to take action.

There has been incredible work from Musicians’ Union, LIVE Touring Group, Association of British Orchestras, AIM, ISM and countless other associations. Legendary figures like Sir Elton John have made their voices heard so that the opportunity that has helped them rise to stardom is not denied to the next generation of musicians.

Thanks to this fantastic work, we are starting to see progress. Most recently, Spain changed its rules for short trips. This means musicians and flight attendants under 90 days should not require expensive visas. While this is highly welcome, there is still much work to be done, especially with regard to the issue of cabotage, which presents great challenges and makes many tours impossible.

The post-Brexit challenges facing our industry still have a long way to go, but an unprecedented collaboration in the pursuit of this common goal will show how much our industry will achieve if we join forces and row in the same direction. show you can.

In 2022, we hope to apply the same spirit to other areas where we want to see progress, including post-Brexit travel, music education, the pandemic, discrimination, and making our industries as open and inclusive as possible.

