Omicron could head for rapid decline in US and Britain – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Scientists are seeing signals that the alarming omicron wave of COVID-19 may have peaked in Britain and is set to do the same in the United States, in which case cases could start to drop in a spectacular way.

The reason: The variant has been proven to be so contagious that it may already be running low on people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa.

“It’s going to go down as fast as it has gone up,” said Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics science at the University of Washington in Seattle.

At the same time, experts warn that much is still uncertain about how the next phase of the pandemic might unfold. The leveling off, or the ebbing, in the two countries is not happening everywhere at the same time or at the same rate. And weeks or months of misery still await overwhelmed patients and hospitals even if the downturn occurs.

For example, researchers at the Southwestern Medical Center at the University of Texas at Dallas, who predict trends in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization since the start of the pandemic, warn that cases could continue to increase. increase over the month instead of decreasing if larger mitigation strategies are not put into effect. UTSW researchers say new cases of nearly 10,000 per day are possible for Dallas County and up to 8,000 per day for Tarrant County.

“There are still a lot of people who will be infected when we go down the slope in the back,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, who predicts reported cases will peak. during the week.

The University of Washington’s own highly influential model predicts that the number of daily reported cases in the United States will reach 1.2 million by January 19 and then drop sharply “simply because everyone who might be infected will be infected “, according to Mokdad.

In fact, he said, according to complex university calculations, the actual number of new daily infections in the United States – an estimate that includes people who have never been tested – has already peaked. , reaching 6 million on Jan.6.

In Britain, meanwhile, new cases of COVID-19 fell to around 140,000 a day last week, after skyrocketing to more than 200,000 a day earlier this month, data shows of the government.

Kevin McConway, retired professor of applied statistics at Britain’s Open University, said while cases continue to rise in places such as the south-west of England and the West Midlands, the epidemic may have peaked in London.

The figures have raised hopes that the two countries are on the verge of suffering something similar to what happened in South Africa, where, in the space of about a month, the wave reached record highs, then fell significantly.

“We are seeing a marked decrease in cases in the UK, but I would like them to decrease a lot more before we know if what happened in South Africa will happen here,” said Dr Paul Hunter, professor of medicine. at the British University of East Anglia.

Differences between Britain and South Africa, including Britain’s older population and its inhabitants’ tendency to spend more time indoors in winter, could mean a more bumpy epidemic for the country and other nations like it.

On the other hand, the decision by UK authorities to adopt minimum restrictions against omicron could allow the virus to spread through the population and run its course much faster than in Western European countries which have imposed restrictions. stricter COVID-19 controls, such as France, Spain and Italy.

Shabir Mahdi, dean of health sciences at South African University of the Witwatersrand, said European countries that impose lockdowns will not necessarily cross the omicron wave with fewer infections; cases may simply spread over a longer period of time.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said there had been 7 million new cases of COVID-19 across Europe in the past week, calling it a “tidal wave sweeping the region.” WHO cited modeling from Mokdad’s group which predicts that half of Europe’s population will be infected with omicron in about eight weeks.

By then, however, Hunter and others expect the world to have passed the Omicron Wave.

“There will probably be some ups and downs along the way, but hopefully by Easter we’re out of it,” Hunter said.

Yet the sheer numbers of people infected could prove overwhelming to fragile health systems, said Dr Prabhat Jha of the Center for Global Health Research at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto.

“The next few weeks are going to be brutal because in absolute numbers there are so many infected people that it will reverberate in the intensive care units,” Jha said.

Mokdad also warned the United States: “It’s going to be a tough two or three weeks. We have to make tough decisions to let some essential workers keep working, knowing they could be contagious.”

Omicron could one day be seen as a turning point in the pandemic, said Meyers, of the University of Texas. The immunity gained from all new infections, along with new drugs and continued vaccination, could make the coronavirus something we can more easily coexist with.

“By the end of this wave, many more people will have been infected with a variant of COVID,” Meyers said. “At some point we can draw a line – and omicron could be that point – where we go from what is a catastrophic global threat to something that is a much more manageable disease. “

It’s a plausible future, she said, but there’s also the possibility that a new variant – much worse than the omicron – will arise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/coronavirus/omicron-may-be-headed-for-a-rapid-drop-in-us-britain/2856596/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos