UK households see biggest decline in cash available in 8 years | inflation





British households have seen the sharpest decline in the amount of cash they have available for use in nearly eight years, as high inflation and exacerbation of the cost of living crisis caused by rising energy prices.

The rising cost of living at the end of last year hit people’s pockets and led to the biggest decline in cash availability since early 2014, according to a report by insurer Scottish Widows.

People are increasingly pessimistic about their future finances in 2022, according to the latest data from the Quarterly Household Finance Index.

According to a survey of 1,500 individuals compiled on behalf of insurers by Ipsos Mori and IHS Markit, pressures on savings and disposable income intensified in the last months of 2021, both declining faster than at any other time in the past seven years. I did.

The index, which measures household perceptions of overall financial well-being, fell from 44 in the third quarter to 40.1 in the fourth quarter of 2021, the lowest since the second quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus first spread. A number above 50 indicates improvement, not deterioration.

A separate report by the Royal Society for the Arts says young people have been hit hardest by the cost of living crisis, warning that the financial damage from inflation, student debt and tax increases risks creating a new generation . Precariat.

According to a think tank survey of 1,000 young adults, researchers found that nearly half (47 percent) of the researchers found that almost half (47%) could not or could barely afford a monthly livelihood, or had incomes that varied considerably from salaries to salaries. discovered that there is.

As inflation soars to its highest level in a decade, ministers are under pressure to act on living standards ahead of sharp increases in gas and electricity prices for UK consumers starting in April.

An RSA study conducted by the Health Foundation think tank as part of a study on the health of young people found that people in financially insecure situations were significantly more likely to worry about their mental and physical health.

Only 41% of young people believed that others like them would be able to afford their home, and only 51% thought they would be able to earn enough to support their family. More than half (51%) said they think young people like themselves will not be able to retire and live comfortably when the time comes.

Researchers say young adults are at greater risk than other age groups because the government’s national living wage for under-23s is below the headline 8.91 hourly wage. The statutory minimum wage will be $9.50 for those 23 and older from April, and those below will also increase.

The RSA also said the government is considering lowering the student loan threshold from the current 27,295 to 22,000.

Fran Landreth Strong, RSA researcher and lead author of the report, said:

Our research shows that this severely affects mental and physical health and confidence in the future for many young people, leading to financial instability. Without proper measures, there is a risk of creating a precariat of a generation that cannot invest in the future and become adults with confidence.

