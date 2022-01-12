UK Johnson charged with violating lockdown rules and garden parties





LONDON (AP Photo) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was caught up in public and political outrage on Tuesday over allegations that he hosted a 2020 garden party in violation of coronavirus lockdown rules. someone outside the family.

Opposition politicians have called for a police investigation after broadcaster ITV leaked email invitations to social distancing in the prime minister’s offices and home gardens on Downing Street. An email from Martin Reynolds, personal assistant to the prime minister, was sent to dozens of people urging attendees to bring alcohol.

The event was scheduled for the same day on May 20, 2020, when the government held a televised press conference to remind people that group gatherings were banned indoors and outdoors. The London Police Department also issued a reminder on the same day.

Police said on Tuesday they were contacting the government about allegations of political parties following allegations of multiple rule-breaking gatherings on Downing Street during the pandemic. A high-ranking official who was investigating the allegation will also investigate the recent allegation.

Johnson personally claimed he had not broken the rules, but British media reported Tuesday that the prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, attended a garden meeting.

But the outrage is growing as it’s not the first time Johnson’s Conservative government has been accused of ignoring the epidemic rules that have put the most severe restrictions on British personal liberty since World War II.

During the first lockdown, which began in March 2020 and lasted more than two months, gatherings were banned with a few exceptions. Millions of people have been cut off from friends and family, and even visiting relatives who are dying in hospitals have been banned.

Johnson has endured criticism so far, but his problems are piling up. Some Conservatives are backing him in their own party due to dissatisfaction with ongoing epidemic restrictions, which some Conservatives see as harsh. He is also disturbed by his judgment due to numerous allegations of financial and ethical misconduct against him and his government.

The UK will not hold a general election until 2024, so Johnson will not face an impending verdict from the voters. His party is another matter. The Conservatives have a history of ousting leaders if held accountable and have recently suffered from a surprising loss in the party’s by-elections that have held for more than a century, adding to the unrest.

According to official statistics, on the day of the garden party in May 2020, 268 people died from COVID-19 in the UK, bringing the total death toll to over 36,000. Currently, the number exceeds 150,000, the second highest in Europe after Russia.

Lindsay Jackson, whose mother died of COVID-19 that month, said the government has expressed contempt for ordinary people and the hardships we all face.

When she died I couldn’t be with her or hold her hand. Jackson, a member of the COVID-19 survivors for justice, said he couldn’t even hug his brother after the funeral. She told Sky News that Johnson was despised.

Sue Gray, a senior government official appointed by the government to investigate earlier allegations that Johnson’s office workers held a Christmas party in 2020 in violation of lockdown laws, will investigate the latest allegations.

The opposition Labor Party had demanded Johnson answer questions raised by Congress, but the government instead had Deputy Secretary Michael Ellis face the lawmakers. Ellis apologized for being upset over the allegations, but said he can’t comment further because the investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner said Johnson’s absence meant a lot.

He can run, but he can’t hide, she said.

Health Minister Edward Argar said he understands why people are angry and angry, but he won’t pre-judge the results of the Grace investigation.

But Labor MP Ed Miliband said the allegations were incredibly damning.

How can he lead the country in these difficult times and get people to follow public health advice if he has blatantly broken the rules? Miliband spoke on BBC radio.

Worryingly, Johnson wasn’t alone in expressing his outrage. Recent arguments have fueled growing concerns within the ruling Conservative Party over the prime minister’s leadership.

The centre-right party chose Johnson as leader in 2019 for his optimism and popular sensibilities. It was a proven choice when Johnson led the Conservatives to victory in the big elections in December 2019.

But the plague shook his authority. He has faced criticism for not reacting quickly enough to lock down the country, frequently u-turning policies, and most recently for not following his own rules by he and his staff.

Former leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, Ruth Davidson, said he would never forgive a garden party that many could not fully defend.

She said she was only mocking the idea that we were making a national effort to keep each other safe.

