Reported Covid-19 Hospitalizations in US Rise to New High





U.S. hospitals are caring for the highest number of Covid-19 patients reported during the pandemic, according to federal government data, as the Omicron variant increases pressure on already strained facilities.

The seven-day U.S. average reached 140,576 people hospitalized with confirmed and suspected Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, more than the previous record set in last winter’s outbreak, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalization figures at the start of the pandemic are not comprehensive enough to show the levels of the first waves.

The counts suggest that a new wave of patients is arriving at many hospitals that are struggling with staffing shortages and heavy workloads, forcing doctors, nurses and caregivers to make even more difficult decisions about whether who needs to be cared for.

Someone somewhere is calling 911 and waiting longer for an ambulance, said Gerald Maloney, chief medical officer of Geisinger Health System hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Scientists are using automation, real-time analysis and data pooling from around the world to quickly identify and understand new coronavirus variants before the next one spreads widely. Photo illustration: Sharon Shi

Hospitalizations also reflect the frantic pace of the current wave of Covid-19. Many people show up in hospitals for other reasons, as some hospital and state data shows, and then test positive for Covid-19.

Omicron, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention accounts for 98% of Covid-19 cases in the country, is likely to blame for the more recent hospitalizations, although government data does not break down the responsible variant.

Signs suggest that the new, highly transmissible variant tends to cause milder disease and puts fewer patients in intensive care than earlier strains. The volume of hospitalizations, according to hospital officials and doctors, reflects the contagiousness of the variants.

It’s a numbers game, said Michelle Prickett, a lung disease and intensive care specialist at Chicagos Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Last week, the 11 hospitals in the Northwest’s largest medicine system had 16% more Covid-19 patients than in the last peak, reached in November 2020, and the rate is expected to rise, a spokesperson said. .

Critical care patients at Dr. Pricketts Hospital are still in need of treatment for severe cases of Covid-19. We still see people struggling, we still see the destruction of the lungs, she said.

The record for hospitalizations comes as reported cases of Covid-19 in nursing homes have reached a high level among staff and a near record among residents.

Medical staff wait with patients in an emergency room at a San Diego hospital this month. Photo: KC Alfred / Zuma Press

The Journal’s analysis of hospitalization data looked at cases of Covid-19 that have been confirmed and suspected. Most of the reported hospitalizations are confirmed and average around 132,800 over the past seven days, which is record territory, according to federal data.

The data does not distinguish between people hospitalized for Covid-19 and those who are hospitalized for other reasons but who test positive for the virus.

The large amount of Omicron circulating in communities contributes to the number of people who test positive after routine screening, doctors say. It can also be a serious factor in their condition.

Among the 514 patients with Covid-19, near the record on Monday, for example, at Jackson Health Systems hospitals in the Miami area, an estimated 54% were admitted mainly for reasons unrelated to Covid-19, indicated the system. The rate reached 27% at the height of the Delta surge in August, the system said.

In New York state, the two-week new admissions tally from mid-December shows that patients admitted for other reasons but who also had Covid-19 accounted for 38% and 47% of the totals, compared with less than a quarter during the same period. period a year earlier.

At the same time, the rate of pediatric patients recently admitted for reasons unrelated to Covid-19 who test positive is down from a year ago, when far fewer children were hospitalized, according to the reports. data from New York.

The state health department has advised against treating Covid-19 infections discovered after people hospitalized after hospitalization as accidental or harmless, saying the virus could be a contributing cause of the medical problem leading to hospitalization.

People who are hospitalized right now, because we are so understaffed and lacking the capacity to take care of everyone, are very sick or have suffered significant trauma, said Nancy Foster, vice president of quality policy and Patient Safety at the American Hospital Association. . They must be in the hospital.

Hospitalizations have been fueled by a record number of cases. On Monday, the seven-day US average for new cases surpassed 750,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, about triple the previous peak reached a year ago.

In the current wave, hospitals already strained by heavy workloads have faced an increase in admissions as a growing number of nurses and other essential workers call in sick with Covid-19.

Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey, the state’s largest system with 17 hospitals, recently had between 750 and 1,000 of its 35,000 employees sick with Covid-19, said Daniel Varga, chief medical officer of the region.

The challenge is simply the sheer number of people who have been affected, both the patients arriving, but also the team members and doctors who are there to care for these people, Dr Varga said.

A drive-thru Covid-19 test site in Louisville, Ky. Photo: Jon Cherry / Getty Images

The good news, he said, is that today’s Covid-19 patients tend to be younger, less sick, and have shorter hospital stays than patients Hackensack Meridian has. seen during its climax for Covid-19 hospitalizations in spring 2020.

Omicron has not set a record for those in need of intensive care. The seven-day average of confirmed and suspected adult intensive care cases reached 23,334 on Tuesday, about 5,900 off the record from a year ago.

Yet staffing shortages have led some hospitals to close beds to new patients, while others have been unable to increase their capacity to meet demand, hospital officials say and the doctors.

Patients wait for hospital beds in crowded emergency rooms at some facilities, while ambulances wait longer for patients to be collected. Some hospitals are postponing non-essential surgeries.

About 17% of recently hospitalized Covid-19 patients at Mass General Brighams hospitals in Massachusetts and New Hampshire were in intensive care beds, up from 23% when the outbreak peaked about a year ago, Ron said. Walls, the head of hospital systems. Head of operations.

In April 2020, the figure was 35%, at its peak.

Dr Walls said he believed the decline in the share of Covid-19 patients who needed intensive care was likely the result of improved treatment and an increase in the number of people vaccinated.

There are also signs that fewer patients need the help of ventilators. At six Arizona HonorHealths hospitals, for example, around 11% of patients with Covid-19 this month needed a ventilator, up from 15% at the end of December, said James Whitfill, doctor and head of health. systems transformation of six hospitals.

Still, unvaccinated patients can get seriously ill, doctors said. Less than 1% of recent Covid-19 patients at HonorHealths Arizona hospitals had received a booster, Dr Whitfill said. About 85% are completely unvaccinated, he said.

Deaths from Covid-19, a lagging indicator, were recently averaging around 1,650 per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, although disruptions in holiday reporting have made the recent trend difficult to see. The United States surpassed 2,000 daily deaths in September during the Delta surge and 3,000 daily deaths early last year.

—Anthony DeBarros contributed to this article.

Write to Jon Kamp at [email protected] and to Melanie Evans at [email protected]

