According to the report, the UK energy supplier’s light bulb hedging strategy has led to a collapse.





Bulb Energy, a failed UK supplier backed by the largest state bailout since the Royal Bank of Scotland more than a decade ago, had a risky hedging strategy to manage wholesale energy market volatility and This skyrocketed bankruptcy because it ran out of credit lines. document show.

According to a report written by the managers of Simple Energy, Bulb’s parent company, seen by the Financial Times, they started talking to potential advisors about the two companies’ integrated sales processes.

The document reveals important details about the events that led to the collapse of the UK’s 7th largest energy supplier in November last year. With 1.6 million customers, Bulb was deemed too large to be rescued through normal energy industry processes and is being supported in a “special care” process on behalf of the UK government with an initial taxpayer loan of £1.7 billion.

According to the report, Bulb implemented a “rolling hedge” for six months to manage wholesale price volatility, but didn’t have enough credit lines to hedge through 2022 as gas and electricity prices soared last summer and fall.

Investec analyst Martin Young said the documents showed Bulb had taken a “late” approach to hedging. Bulb has applied only one tariff, which is frowned upon among its competitors, as it is well below the UK energy price cap, which is reviewed every six months.

According to the report, Bulb began hedging its fourth-quarter exposure in May of last year, but Young said it would have been a more prudent approach to hedge during that period, starting in February.

He said taxpayers could end up paying “for the fact that Bulb took the risk when he couldn’t afford to take the risk.”

Founded in 2015 by former management consultant Hayden Wood and former Barclays energy trader Amit Gudka, the company sought additional funding as early as May last year. In September, Lazard’s advisors tried to find a buyer for the supplier.

However, by mid-November, all potential bidders have indicated that they have no intention of investing in or acquiring any further Bulb. Rivals such as Centrica, Ovo Energy, and Octopus are known to have seen Bulbs during the sale, although not mentioned in the documentation.

Simple Energy’s manager, Interpath Advisory, and Bulb’s special manager, Teneo, saw “significant benefits of a combined selling approach”, so they started talking to potential third-party advisors to run the two companies’ joint selling processes.

Simple Energy employs the 855 people needed to run Bulb and also owns IT software and intellectual property. Interpath also stated in the report that it also has the right to sell its assets through a standalone process.

Bulb’s Spanish arm, launched in July 2020, was sold to the local group Holalouz-Clidom at the end of December. In December, sales proceedings for Bulb’s French business also began, but no bids were received.

Simple Energy had £9.9 million in cash in bank accounts and went into management in November, mostly to cover staff expenses.

HM Revenue & Customs owes £9.7 million for VAT reimbursement and is demanding an additional £3.9 million to pay other taxes, some of which are reportedly in dispute with authorities, it is documented.

Bulb owes about £55 million when investment firm Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund went into management under a loan backed by Simple, Interpath said. Sequoia is keeping some of Simple’s assets secure, but managers say they don’t know yet whether the company is short of money returned.

According to reports, Interpath’s manager had earned over £1 million in commissions by the end of December since being appointed on 24 November.

The company, sold by KPMG last year, did not disclose an estimate of the total cost of running the administration.

According to documents, law firm Freshfields owed nearly £500,000 when Simple Energy entered the administration. The company will also be paid most of the £1.5 million it is estimated to spend on attorneys’ fees during its administration.

