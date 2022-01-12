Can the EU and the UK agree to an agreement on Northern Ireland?





Talks between the UK government and the European Union will resume this week on how to settle a longstanding dispute over the Northern Ireland trade deal that has worsened relations in the first year after Brexit.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will attempt to break the Gordian knot left by his predecessor Sir David Frost, who resigned late last year as London began to retreat from its most stringent demands.

Truss was warmer than Frost in initial contact and invited Maros Sefcovic, vice president of the European Commission, to meet Thursday night at her sympathetic home in Chevening, Kent. deadlock.

However, officials from both sides admit they are still far from the substance of how they will manage the new trade frontier in the Irish Sea. What is the trading outlook?

Britain’s position

Like its predecessor, Truss argues that the Brexit deal the UK agreed to for Northern Ireland in 2019 is unsustainable and requires a radical overhaul.

The Northern Ireland Protocol left the EU single market as a single market for goods to avoid bringing back trade borders to the island of Ireland, but this made trade borders necessary in the Irish Sea.

The UK government says the trade frontier is unnecessarily dividing the UK’s internal markets and hurts UK traders who now face high levels of bureaucracy to send goods from the mainland to Northern Ireland.

Truss took a hard line in a weekend newspaper article, stating that Britain did not want to see checks or documents about the movement of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

London also wants the EU to change a section of the protocol that requires the European Commission to make UK government subsidy decisions that could affect Brussels’ local commodity markets.

European Commission Vice-Chairman Maros Shefkovich, who will negotiate with the UK on Brexit.

The UK also wants to remove the requirement for businesses in Northern Ireland to notify the EU when goods leave the EU single market, which is required under EU law.

Finally, the UK seeks to eliminate the European Court of Justice, the EU’s highest court, as the final arbiter of future disputes over the Protocol. Instead, London wants an arbitration mechanism, and the ECJ only adjudicates on EU legal matters.

If Brussels does not address these concerns, Truss said it has the right to invoke the Protocol’s Article 16 protection clause.

She is under pressure from Northern Ireland’s Conservative MPs and union politicians not to compromise with Brussels.

EU entry

EU officials welcomed Truss’ warm voice, but warned that this would not be enough to secure a breakthrough. “We will not spend the night in a country house,” said an official close to the talks.

Trusss’ decision to explain his needs in a newspaper article upset EU countries. With patience for the waning national capital the UK wants to focus on the EU’s ambitious green agenda and recovery from COVID-19.

The government has a habit of talking to Brussels through national press shows with Truss. . . One diplomat said not much has changed.

As for the substance of Britain’s check-reduction demand, Brussels argues that there are limits to how far it can go. If Northern Ireland is to maintain a single commodity market, the EU will need some oversight.

If something comes to the EU single market. . . Sefcovic said there should be an overview before Christmas.

The committee paused legal action against the UK for failing to implement parts of the protocol while talks continued.

The EU has also unilaterally introduced legal changes to ensure that the protocol does not disrupt the supply of medicines, and in October it proposed several measures that it claimed could cut customs inspections by 50% and agricultural inspections by 80%.

However, the UK government disputes the assessment and says the EU proposal falls far short of what is needed for the protocol to work.

Prime Minister Shefkovich has avoided setting a deadline for talks, but the EU wants a comprehensive deal as soon as possible before the campaign kicks off in Northern Ireland in March.

Former British Brexit negotiator David Frost. Northern Ireland’s position

EU-UK talks resume as the political situation in Northern Ireland grows increasingly chaotic ahead of the May 5 regional power-sharing government elections, considered a referendum on the protocol.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which backs Northern Ireland’s position in the UK, is struggling to maintain the leadership of a delegated local government and threatens to fire the minister if London doesn’t quickly secure a deal that removes the Irish Sea border. I did.

DUP, who previously felt deceived by the Westminster government, seeks to maintain pressure on the Truss amid fears that the UK government could reach a deal that falls short of its demands.

Meanwhile, Dublin has urged London and Brussels not to delay protocol talks until February, while Northern Irish business circles are calling on the EU and Britain to question political differences and to be flexible in the interests of Northern Ireland.

Aodhn Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, said the business community has no illusions about the challenges negotiators will face in the coming months.

This is perhaps the last and best opportunity to reach an agreement between the EU and the UK that will allow Northern Irish businesses to remain competitive and remain affordable and choice for households, he said.

next?

There are three avenues open to Ms Truss, all of which are difficult to navigate.

She has made it clear that if Article 16 is invoked, EU member states will retaliate quickly, including the possibility of halting trade cooperation agreements that allow tariff and quota free trade between the UK and its largest market.

If Truss accepts some checks of goods and the ECJ’s ultimate oversight, the Commission could allow more room for the UK to investigate the transaction on behalf of the UK.

But if she accepts this, Truss risks a headwind in a caucus of over 80 Brexiter Conservative MPs who tweeted support for her tough opening strategy on Sunday with a clear statement of intent.

Otherwise, when faced with such an ominous choice, she could simply decide to continue the conversation and pull off the current tension. Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022

Business TodayGet the latest business news and commentsRegister here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/business/economy/can-the-eu-and-uk-agree-a-deal-on-northern-ireland-1.4773813 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos