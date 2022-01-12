This Is Us Season 6, Episode 2 Recap: A Giant Step





It’s us

A giant leap

Season 6, Episode 2

4 star editor rating ****

Photo: Ron Batzdorff / NBC

I have a thing for Nicky Pearson. He’s damaged and he’s cranky and he’s lost so, so much. And yet, even after decades of abandonment, here he is trying! Here he is opening up to family and love! Here he uses the word deflowering at a table where everyone else is clearly uncomfortable with the term! I love it. For me that means it was hard not to like this episode. One Giant Leap is very clearly meant to be the bookend for last season’s One Small Step (they put it in neon lights for us), in which we saw today’s Nicky muster the courage to step into a plane and set off west to meet her brother’s grandchildren after seeing a young Nicky fall in love with a girl named Sally in 1969 and cheat on running away to California with her; he had longed for her ever since.

This episode, which follows Nicky, Rebecca, and Miguel as they travel to find Sally, works well as a closure for this story. Nicky, with the help of her two new best friends, knocks on Sally’s door and tells her how he feels about her even after all these years. Unfortunately, it doesn’t turn out exactly the way Nicky had imagined. I mean, Sally opens the door and lets him in, which looks terrifying to me, a grown human who maybe hides in her house sometimes when someone comes to the door. If the tradeoff for this is knowing that I’ll never see a mysterious man from my past come forward and profess his undying love for me after decades without seeing himself, so be it. In real life, doesn’t that prospect seem super scary and not something you should be doing at all? At least send a DM first, okay? But Nicky, dear and sweet Nicky, did not send Sally a DM. He hasn’t done virtually any research into what Sally is doing these days. She might be dead as far as Nicky knows, he tells his friends. We didn’t have a chance to see Rebecca and Miguel parent together, but I imagine it would look like this episode.

Either way, Sally isn’t dead. Sally, although bewildered, is warm and inviting and brings these three strangers inside for a chat and then dinner. But it becomes clear that there won’t be an epic romantic revival here. On the one hand, Sally is married to a man named Eric, who somehow stays very calm upon hearing that these hikes will join them for dinner and also to discuss his wife’s sex life. The most egregious reason that nothing will happen between Nicky and Sally, let’s be honest, Eric is a donkey and Sally doesn’t hold back from letting these strangers know her marriage sucks is that even though Nicky remembers of every detail of their time together, everything is blurry for Sally. Eventually, she remembers the Salisbury steak and meeting Nicky’s brother, but everyone at that table can see that while Sally has defined much of Nicky’s life, the feeling isn’t mutual. . While Nicky initially seems hurt by this realization, when he finds a photo of the back of his head, sitting in the Sallys van and staring at the moon, pinned to his video wall, he knows that to somehow their time together did mean something to her. Nicky can finally close this chapter of her life and really move on. His trip to California brought him to face some things he was most afraid of, and he came out alive. And now man can live!

Now is the perfect time, as it means he feels free enough to flirt with a cute flight attendant on his trip home. Her name is Edie, and yes, she’s Nicky’s wife, This Is U alluded to in her flash-forwards. We know they’re already married and Edie urgently needs pantyhose in five years from Kate’s wedding, and then we see her arrive at Kevins’ cabin in the future as the family gather to say goodbye. to the witch. Rebecca. She lovingly kisses Old Randall and Adult Deja before kissing Hello Nicky. They still seem very much in love. Nicky takes a big win, guys! What a time, what a world.

The surprising thing about One Giant Leap, however, is that besides working as a character development piece for Nicky, it works even better as a showcase for Rebecca. Wowee, Mandy Moore, and Jon Huertas are great in this episode. If those first two episodes are any indication, it looks like this final season of This Is Usis is just a long stab at the open wound that is Rebeccas’ diagnosis. It seems exhausting and depressing and I can’t wait too. We know what show we signed up for, folks !! In the season premiere, we learned that Rebeccas’ Alzheimer’s disease was getting worse. Here we watch her grapple with the impending idea of ​​the candle going out and figure out how she wants to spend her days before it inevitably happens. Moore does such a good job in these little moments: His Hooked On a Feeling sings at length that becomes nostalgic, seeing his reflection and not fully acknowledging it (or not wanting to recognize it), his talk about being annoyed that even now she’s still sweating the little things, and yes, that cute scene from Rebecca-Sally. Of course, it’s about these two women talking about aging and when they’ve stopped wanting to see a reflection of themselves, which is touching. But it’s also about the fact that everyone on this show needs more friends! The Pearsons need friends, not just friends who turn into loves for other Pearsons, okay, Miguel and Madison ?? Everyone would be better off with friends, and this scene proves it, because have you ever seen Old Rebecca let go? Have fun? What about liver spots? It is glorious.

Because she’s chatting with another woman who understands her, Rebecca remembers that she’s not dead yet and also caring about that idiot from her salsa class who pointed the finger at her and Miguel as salsa. ‘they were show freaks because they were just older people dancing. This girl is in trouble, and I bet she won’t catch two dreamy husbands in a lifetime or look as good crying as you do, Rebecca. Rebecca decides that she and Miguel start dancing salsa again. This is what having friends does for you; all other Pearsons should take note.

This is also, it seems, what having a Miguel does to you. Oh, Miguel. Dear Miguel. Rebecca recognizes that she is not the only one who has to face what will happen to her in the years to come. With their end-of-life romance, Rebecca can’t help but feel even more guilty that Miguel didn’t even get the best version of her to begin with, and now he has to deal with all of her health issues. . But Miguel doesn’t see it that way. This man loves this woman so much! He has promised to love her in sickness and in health, and he fully intends to discharge them. He makes more promises to her, sitting in the car outside Sallys: that hell be by her side during it all and that hell be amazing for him. [her]. They are in it together. And then they start kissing, and it’s really hot, and honestly, if One Giant Leap isn’t all the evidence needed for us to get both a standalone episode of Miguel and an episode about the story of love of Rebecca and Miguel, I don’t know what it is! Hurry up !

Already going on a love-fueled journey this week too: she lies to Beth and Randall about sleeping with friends and instead sneaks into Boston to be with Malik. He struggles to juggle Harvard, his daughter, work, and his ex, but he takes the time to call Deja Glowing, and the young couple are having sex for the first time. It’s only going to end in heartache, right? I am not prepared.

Randall and his father’s jokes, even in text form, are killing me. He is so proud of himself.

Does anyone else have tears in their eyes at the mention of how Jack would feel about Nicky, Rebecca and Miguel hanging out? Or Nicky telling Miguel and Rebecca that Jack would be so happy to see they found each other? I don’t know, guys, it’s been six seasons, and this show has worn me out; I am fragile.

Wait, I love how Nicky has become Miguels’ No.1 fan now. He says he would be worth a million bucks when he discusses how age increases value, and he compliments the guy’s hair. Everyone’s aboard Miguel Love Fest in Season Six, and we’re only better for it.

Oh, finally a mention of Kevin’s promise to build Jacks’ cabin. Let’s innovate, people. It’s time to build this house and for Kevin to start Big Three Homes. Follow your destiny, kid.

Okay, let’s talk about the big Rebecca-is-mouring flash-forward: with Edie stepping out of the white car, that means we’re still waiting for confirmation of Miguel and Kate’s whereabouts. We know that Adult Baby Jack is on the way with at least one other person. We know Kevin is married, but his identity remains a mystery (Cassidy, right?). Are we going to have an episode of Miguel’s death before this thing comes out? Once again, I tell you: I am not prepared !!!

OK, I’ll leave before I throw up.

