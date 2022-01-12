US Department of Justice creates unit to fight domestic terrorism





WASHINGTON, Jan.11 (Reuters) – The United States Department of Justice is creating a new unit to fight domestic terrorism following the attack on the United States Capitol in 2021, a senior official said on Tuesday , as he faces a growing threat from white supremacists and anti-government activists.

The move reflects a growing awareness by US national security officials that domestic extremists pose a threat comparable to that posed by foreign militant groups such as the Islamic State.

“We face a high threat from domestic violent extremists – that is, individuals in the United States who seek to commit violent criminal acts in pursuit of national social or political goals.” Matthew Olsen, deputy attorney general of the department’s national security division, at a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animosity, as well as those who adhere to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies,” Olsen added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers last May that domestic violent extremist groups, especially white supremacists, pose a growing threat to the United States.

Olsen said the new unit will be part of the National Security Division and will work to “ensure these cases are properly handled and coordinated effectively” across the department and across the country.

The Justice Department laid criminal charges against more than 725 people following the January 6, 2021 riot, in which supporters of then-President Donald Trump sought to prevent Congress from certify his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Some of the defendants are members or associated with far-right groups, including the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters.

A senior FBI official told Congress in November that the office was conducting about 2,700 domestic violent extremism investigations.

Jill Sanborn, deputy executive director of the national security arm of the FBI, told lawmakers on Tuesday that the office was particularly concerned about violent extremists motivated by racial hatred and those who are anti-government.

“Racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists advocating white race superiority and violent anti-government or anti-authority extremists… present the deadliest threat,” she said.

She added that extremists motivated by racial and ethnic hatred are “most likely to carry out massive attacks against civilians,” while militias are more likely to target law enforcement or government employees.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone, Will Dunham and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

