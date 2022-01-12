US officials defend Omicron’s response in Senate hearing





WASHINGTON Senior federal health officials on Tuesday defended the Biden administration’s efforts to protect Americans from the highly contagious variant of Omicron, facing scathing accusations from senators over the scarcity of coronavirus testing and confusing indications on how quickly people who test positive for the virus can return to normal life.

In a nearly four-hour hearing, lawmakers accused the administration of being unable to meet demand for home tests, noting that the White House would keep its pledge to send 500 million free of charge. to American homes only after the surge had reached its peak.

Health officials testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions during one of the most trying weeks yet in administrations’ fight against the pandemic. Infection rates are skyrocketing across the country, and hospitals on Sunday set a one-day record for the number of patients infected with the virus, surpassing last winter’s peak.

While Democratic senators have offered only mild criticism, Republicans have spared no effort, saying President Biden and his pandemic response team have mutilated public health strategy and messages.

Most Americans cannot understand anything about this administration, said Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. I’m getting text messages as we talk, sitting here asking, where can I take the test? We spent billions on it.

Officials who testified said the administration had gone to great lengths to test, treat and vaccinate Americans amid a pandemic that was changing shape and suddenly reached a new inflection point with the Omicron variant.

It’s hard to deal with what’s really going on right now which is that most people will catch Covid, said Dr Janet Woodcock, acting Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, offering the one of the sharpest acknowledgments from federal governments of the impact of Omicrons since the variant has arrived in the United States.

What we need to do is make sure that the hospitals can still function, the transportation, you know, other essential services are not disrupted while this is happening, she added.

Dr Anthony S. Fauci, chief medical adviser to Mr Bidens, said the virus has fooled everyone the entire time, from the time it first entered Delta, until now Omicron , adding: Let’s do our best.

The hearing came as the Omicron variant, paired with the Delta variant, strained hospital systems and forced businesses to struggle to stay open due to a staff shortage. On average, more than 761,000 infections are reported in the United States each day, according to a New York Times database.

On average over the past seven days, more than 135,000 people have been hospitalized with the virus, an 83% increase from two weeks ago. Hospitalization totals include people who accidentally tested positive for the virus after being admitted for conditions unrelated to Covid-19, but there is no national data showing how many people are in this category.

Modeling scenarios cited in an internal government document dated Jan.5 and obtained by The New York Times suggest there will be more than a million confirmed infections per day by the end of the month.

This number is widely viewed as a significant undercoverage due to the scarcity of testing and the widespread failure of people to report positive home test results to government authorities. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent center for health research at the University of Washington, estimated last week that daily infections had already risen to six million, and it predicted that more than half of Americans would be infected with the Omicron variant over the next six weeks. Public health experts have said many cases will be mild or asymptomatic.

Senior officials in the Biden administration said in interviews on Monday that infections and hospitalizations are expected to peak nationally by the end of January and then drop sharply. But Dr Fauci warned on Tuesday that peaks and valleys will not look the same across the United States.

Update

January 11, 2022, 5:30 p.m. ET

The audience took a detour at the start with a fierce back and forth between Dr. Fauci and Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. The senator accused Dr Fauci of working to undermine scientists with opposing views on the virus, which Dr Fauci strongly denied.

Speaking loudly, Dr Fauci said personal attacks by Republicans put his safety and that of his family at risk. He held up a copy of a fundraising webpage for Mr. Paul that featured a graphic of Fire Dr. Fauci, and he said the senator had targeted him to score points with the Tories.

After nearly a year of concerted efforts to tame the pandemic, Mr Biden faces a exhausted audience and a new flurry of alarming headlines. Asked by reporters on Tuesday if he was worried about nations’ fight against the virus, the president said he was concerned about the pandemic just because the world isn’t slowing down much. He added that federal officials were working to help states and hospitals.

Last week, a group of former pandemic advisers to Mr. Biden published a series of articles calling on the administration to reset its response to Covid in a way that would recognize the new normal of living with the virus indefinitely.

Federal officials also alluded to this on Tuesday. Dr Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told lawmakers it was more important for Americans to use rapid tests to guide their behavior than to report any positive results to government agencies.

The coronavirus pandemic: what you need to know

One of the really important goals of these rapid tests, even if we don’t count them, is to allow the public to do the right thing during this pandemic and not infect others, she said.

One idea proposed by former Biden advisers was the distribution of free N95 masks, which might protect against the Omicron variant better than cloth or surgical masks. The CDC was set to update its mask guidelines to better reflect how some masks offer different levels of protection, an agency official said on Tuesday.

During the hearing, Dawn OConnell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, said there were 737 million N95 masks in the government’s national strategic stockpile, and that additional contracts for such masks would most likely be finalized by February. The government is asking potential entrepreneurs to make 141 million masks every month with peak capacity, she said.

Time and again, senators on both sides have referred to the administration’s efforts to meet demand for tests and its sometimes conflicting recommendations on when to use them.

Washington Democrat Senator Patty Murray and committee chair praised administrations for providing vaccines and treatment to Americans, but said health workers were still far too dispersed and schools feared they had to close again if they can’t. get the support they need for testing.

Senator Richard M. Burr of North Carolina, the top Republican party, has slammed the administration’s promise to deliver 500 million rapid tests to Americans’ homes, saying Mr. Biden has pledged to do so without have the tests in hand.

Try to get the administration to refrain from making these proclamations until we have the product, Mr Burr told Ms OConnell.

Ms OConnell said that when federal health officials saw Omicron sweep across South Africa and Europe, we immediately reached out to our manufacturers to understand their supply constraints and assess their surge capacity to produce tests. .

We also meet with them on a daily basis to make sure they get what they need from their suppliers, she said, adding that the Defense Production Act has been used in recent weeks to help free up supplies. and manufacturing capabilities.

She said that in the fall, the administration invested $ 3 billion to support rapid test manufacturing, resulting in increased availability, but admitted that was not enough.

Ms OConnell said if some of the 500 million tests the government bought would be sent to Americans by the end of January, it would take two months to distribute the rest. By then, as one senator noted, Omicron’s push will likely have peaked a long time ago.

Only 50 million of the promised 500 million tests have been purchased so far, Ms OConnell said, although more deals will be announced in the coming days. Separately, seven million tests have been shipped to community health clinics and food banks, out of the 50 million that the administration has pledged to send, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/11/health/fauci-senate-hearing-omicron-response.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos