



Finally, we are awakening to the remarkably repressive measures of police, criminal, sentencing and court bills to criminalize effective protests. Finally, there was some coverage in the media, but still too little. Labor may finally feel some heat and may have to stop pacing the Daily Mail and vote against the government’s brutal amendments in the Senate next week.

But if we focus on this threat, we risk forgetting something else hidden in this monstrous bill. A provision that converts trespassing from a civil to a criminal offense, allowing the police to arrest Gypsies, Roma and Travelers (GRTs) who stop by unspecified places and confiscate their homes. Under the proposed law, any adult in the group could be jailed for up to three months. This is a deliberate attack on a vulnerable minority given that approved sites and stopping places cannot accommodate those in need of GRT.

Combining these factors with outright corruption and blatant lies, parliamentary bypass, and new powers in nationality and border laws that allow governments to arbitrarily deprive citizens of citizenship could result in fewer protests and persecution of minorities. . authoritarian state. These measures seem terribly familiar to anyone familiar with 20th-century European history. But they are also deeply rooted in British brutality.

The persecution of migrating people dates back to the Labor Code of 1349. The decree stipulated that those considered wanderers could be whipped or branded with hot iron. A law passed in the 16th century said that robbers, wanderers and other ownerless men could have their ears cut in two or bored with hot poker. If they still cannot return to their parish (whether or not they have a parish), they can be hanged. A decree of 1554 allowed anyone who called themselves an Egyptian (Gypsy) to be put to death on the spot.

Some of the brutal and pre-democratic laws are still in force in England and Wales today. The Wandering Act of 1824 is used by police to arrest rough sleepers, still defined as thieves and wanderers. In 2020, 573 people were prosecuted under the law. Some lawmakers tried to repeal the outdated law using the police bill, but the government rejected the amendment in November.

Now the homeless are in a worse position. Certain city councils, trying to interpret confusing government rules, have decided to provide housing assistance only to identified homeless people. They have been advising homeless people to sleep on the streets, so outreach teams who will try to find accommodation for them can pick them up. Of course, you can be arrested first by the police and charged under the Wandering Act. If they try to stay home by occupying an empty building, they too could be prosecuted because the David Camerons government has converted squatting from a civil to a criminal offense.

Similarly, Gypsies, Romans, and those who are travelers are deprived of a place to stop legally and are punished for not being provided. According to a study by the Community Architecture Group, between 1986 and 1993, about two-thirds of traditional Travelers sites that were in use for thousands of years were blocked and closed. Then, in 1994, the John Majors Criminal Justice Act gave the police new powers over GRT people who stopped without permission. In a brutal and perverted manner, the same legislation abolished local government obligations to provide approved land and removed the subsidy to finance the site. As a result, in part a recent study of Friends, Family and Traveler Groups found that only 8 of 68 local authorities surveyed met their identified requirements for gypsy and traveler pitches. Although there is a long waiting list of GRT households looking for approved places and stops, official pitches have decreased by 8% over the past decade.

The new law now allows police to seize people’s vehicles (ie, their homes) for simple trespassing charges. GRT children are more likely to be cared for if their home is confiscated and their parents are arrested. Police legislation will deprive these few of their homes, their livelihoods, their identity, their culture, and even their families.

And like homeless people trapped between wanderlust and housing entitlements, it will place Gypsies, Rome, and travelers in an impossible position. Proof of travel is required to apply for an official pitch. However, if you do not have access to official stadiums, traveling will break the new law. In other words, being criminalized is not a specific behavior. It is the minority itself.

The new authoritarianism is intertwined with the old authoritarianism, reminiscent of an imaginary world in which peasants could be neatly divided into villains (good) and vagrants (bad) who knew their place both geographically and socially. Of course, the demonization of those who move, whether Romans or asylum seekers, does not extend to government ministers and newspaper editors who can move between their London residence and their second home in Cornwall or Tuscany. It’s about the rich controlling the poor as if democracy never happened.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jan/12/uk-authoritarianism-minority-policing-bill-roma-gypsy-traveller

