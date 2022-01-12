Extreme Cold in Northeastern US Shuts Schools and Covid Testing Sites | Weather in the United States





Arctic air mass swept across the northeastern United States on Tuesday, bringing freezing temperatures below zero and closing schools for the second time in less than a week.

Schools in Massachusetts’ three largest cities, Boston, Worcester and Springfield, have canceled classes, saying they don’t want children to stay outside for long periods of time waiting for buses.

There has been an increase in Covid with transport staff, which would result in buses being up to 30 minutes late, Worcester Public Schools said. The safety of our students and staff is always at the center of our decisions.

Low temperatures can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

The freezing temperatures were caused by a pocket of cold air coming down from Canada, but the good news was it was a short-lived cold snap, said Bill Simpson, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Norton. , in Massachusetts.

We were getting an arctic cold front with a northwest flow, quickly changing to a southwest flow, he said, adding that temperatures should reach around 40F (4.5C) in the Boston area over late in the week.

Syracuse in New York, Manchester in New Hampshire and Burlington in Vermont were among the communities that have also closed schools. Many schools closed due to snow on Friday.

Wind chill temperatures in areas near Lakes Erie and Ontario in New York State are expected to drop to -30F (-34C) in the afternoon. To make matters worse, parts of the state were to be hit by up to 2 feet of lakefront snow and winds of up to 40 mph.

The high temperature in Vermont on Tuesday is expected to be several degrees below zero in some areas with wind chills as low as -35F (-37C).

In New Hampshire, it was -26F (-32C) atop Mount Washington, known for its extreme weather conditions, with a wind chill near -72F (-58C) at 8 a.m. It was actually hotter than earlier in the morning.

The Mount Washington Observatory posted a photo on Facebook of a plate of frozen spaghetti supporting a fork. Temperatures have fallen to single digits in many parts of Massachusetts, with the wind chill making it feel well below freezing.

Health and the New Hampshire Department have announced that four Covid test sites will be closed due to the cold. The sites are in Claremont, Manchester, Nashua and Newington.

The Springfield and Chicopee, Mass., Test sites also closed due to the cold.

Central Maine Power said it is encouraging customers to caulk windows and open curtains to let in heat and sunlight, to reduce reliance on electricity during the cold snap.

