UK closest to pandemic end in northern hemisphere





The UK is the country closest to the COVID-19 pandemic in the northern hemisphere, experts say.

Professor David Heymann of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) suggested in an online briefing at Chatham House that Britain is seeing the disease become endemic.

He said: Generally speaking, the countries that we are currently most familiar with in the Northern Hemisphere have different stages of the epidemic.

And perhaps the UK is the closest country to getting out of a pandemic if it’s not already out of the pandemic and has endemic like the other four coronaviruses.

He added that the population immunity is already high. This means immunity against serious illness and death after infection if vaccinated, immunity after reinfection if previously ill, and population immunity appears to retain the virus and its variants. It does not cause serious illness or death in countries with high population immunity.

Looking at the most recent report from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) on Population Immunity, it is estimated that around 95% of the UK population has antibodies to vaccination or vaccination-related infections, slightly less than the rest of the UK. natural infection.

And like I said, those antibodies are blocking the virus. And now it is functioning more like an endemic coronavirus rather than a pandemic.

If you look at the intensive care unit, you will find that unfortunately most people are not vaccinated.

Professor David Heyman

Professor Heyman said many people who are seriously ill have never been infected before and have not been immunized with the vaccine.

If you look at the intensive care unit, you can see that unfortunately most people are not vaccinated, he said.

When asked if the COVID-19 pandemic has ended globally, Professor Heyman said he would not declare it until all countries have completed the necessary steps to make the virus more tame and endemic.

He said the UK is probably one of the countries with the highest level of population immunity.

He added: Therefore, some are already saying that it is endemic in England. The UK has succeeded in transferring risk assessments from governments that do risk assessments and forwarded them to those doing their own risk assessments by doing one of the following: Self-test or use other means to prevent transmission to others when visiting older people.

Leading experts have said that COVID-19 will resurrect in the future and that more variants will appear, but its severity is unclear.

He said we’re lucky that we have a vaccine that can mutate very quickly and get into production very quickly to deal with escapes.

