‘This Is Us’ Season 6, Episode 2 – Rebecca and Miguel Courtship





This article contains spoilers from This Is Us from this week. Proceed accordingly.

While Nicky’s reunion with Sally and Deja’s first sexual experience with Malik – not to mention the flash-forward scene – made headlines, Tuesday’s This Is Us also recounted how Rebecca begins to heed the evolution of his Alzheimer’s disease. (Read a full recap.)

“Sometimes I think about what will be my very last memory before the candle goes out,” Rebecca told Miguel’s husband Nicky, Sally and Sally (!) Eric, thinking about how the disease should. making it easier to deal with life’s little annoyances… but that hasn’t proven to be true until now.

TVLine spoke with executive producer Kay Oyegun, who directed the episode, and co-executive producer Kevin Falls, who wrote it, about Rebecca’s journey as This Is Us gets closer and closer. more of the ultimate end of the Matriarch (and the series).

TV LINE | We’re in this weird grace period, where Rebecca knows things are starting to take a turn for the worse, and she’s very aware of what’s to come. How do you deal with this awkward place for the character? How many discussions have there been about how far to go with its deterioration and when? Kevin, I’ll let you talk about the writing, but for us in the [writers’] room, many experts came to talk to us. Doctors explained the process and the schedule to us. We know what the end of the game is, in terms of how old and how long Rebecca finally passes, and so we knew there would be a long period of that kind of deterioration. We just wanted to calibrate it properly and modulate it.

And Mandy [Moore], God bless her, did an incredible amount of homework on how to play this character and this process. For me, from an achievement point of view, it’s really about being patient with her. It’s really just allowing a brilliant actress to play a character she knows so well. Honestly, it’s a weird thing to say, but just let the camera stand there, let it take its time.

I think you’ll find that the season is a very patient season, especially when it comes to Mandy’s performance, just because we always play with honesty. But yes, research is a big part of it. All of our scripts are medically proofread, and I let Kevin, who wrote such a beautifully mature episode, take the wheel on this.

KEVIN FALLS | Yeah, Kay did it. All the experts who come in, Dan [Fogelman, series creator/executive producer] always makes us realize that we have to get it right, whether it’s Vietnam or Alzheimer’s disease. We are also aware that during the season we wanted to see her from the start, in the middle, in a state where she is confused. And it’s interesting, Kay, now, because we’re in the room, and we really go into and see scripts where we start to see deterioration, and she struggles with memory, which is important: that we don’t. can’t just have the TV Version where it’s momentary, and she’s aware of it, and not really feeling the consequences…

So we also want to make this real, and how it doesn’t just impact it, how does it affect the family… We’ve tried to make it real, and we still have a ways to go, but it’s difficult. It’s hard, isn’t it, Kay? It’s not a funny thing.

OYEGUN | It is a delicate thing. I think that’s why we wanted – it’s such a strange thing to say, but – to beat ourselves up. As an opportunity to really hold onto those memories and look back, we wanted to be able to play a lot with that. This episode is so about love, second chances, second romance and longing for first love. We really wanted this to be where his memory space lives. She still has them and we wanted to explore them.

TV LINE | I know people have been asking to know more about Rebecca and Miguel’s courtship, and we certainly got some of it in this episode. Is there more to come this season? FALLS | An issue in the news. Come on, Kay.

OYEGUN | A million percent, more on the way… There is more to come.

FALLS | In fact, we are working on it today.

OYEGUN | Literally.

TV LINE | I was touched by the moment when Rebecca says there is a ordeal ahead of Miguel, and he says he will be “extraordinary” for her – which is a great feeling, and I’m sure he means it. , but the actual practice of this is so much more difficult. Can you tell me a little bit about the upcoming fight for Miguel, who is one of the easiest characters on the show so far? FALLS | Yeah, and this easy going Miguel, [the one for whom] things seem to be falling on him, whether it’s Kevin breaking his chops and thinking he might be a bit of a snake for stealing Jack’s wife, and all those things he let go for the greater good. , which is the happiness of Rebecca, and that of her family, and this is what we will also explore. But we’ll also discuss the toll and heroic actions to support a loved one, whether it’s your mom, dad, spouse, or loved one.

So we’ll see that, and he has to deal with it, and then slowly he’ll gain not so much the reluctant respect, but the long-awaited respect from the Big Three. He’s sort of a silent hero. I wouldn’t say he’s in pain. He doesn’t let anyone see that. But there is a depth of Miguel that we go into that also has an impact on how he supports his wife during this difficult time.

TV LINE | During that dinner scene, who had the idea of ​​having Nicky and Miguel swap hair supplements at the table? I liked it. Was it scripted? FALLS | [Laughs] It was scripted. Dan goes through every script, and we are always grateful to him for it, because it’s so wonderful. The thing with the hair, he put it in there, and I thought it was really funny, and it stuck. I made the mistake of actually saying we could lift it, because we were running a long time, and it didn’t go well. [Laughs] He stayed, so I’m glad you like it.

