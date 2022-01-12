In the UK, infection rates are declining, but the omicron peak has not yet been reached.





The Omicron variant continues to surge across the UK, but experts believe it will soon peak at rates that are already declining in certain regions.

The UK recorded 218,724 Covid cases on January 4, the worst record since the virus reached our shores in early 2020.

And while they’re still high, numbers have been dropping since then, and cities like London appear to have already peaked.

The data show that the 18-35 age group is the fastest-growing age group, but continues to soar in the older age group.

Dr Claire Steves, ZOE Covid Study app scientist and reader at Kings College London said:

However, there is concern that the number of cases in the age group 75 years and older is increasing. These are the groups most likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, so we need to protect them.

While the latest wave seems to be slowing down in the UK, Omicron is now sweeping across Europe.

While COVID-19 infections appear to be declining in parts of the UK, the peak of the pandemic could still be weeks away.

video:

Nurphoto/PA image)

A senior European official from the World Health Organization (WHO) said more than half of Europe’s population will become infected with the strain within the next six to eight weeks.

WHO European Director-General Hans Kluge said in a news briefing that there were more than 7 million new cases in Europe in the first week of 2022, more than doubling in two weeks.

UK

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 appears to have peaked in London on New Year’s Eve.

Yesterday’s figures showed that the capital had 15,235 positive people per day, less than half the city’s highest figure of 33,136 on December 29.

According to the most recent week of full data (30 December – 5 January 2021) there were 151,223 new cases confirmed in London, at a rate of 1,680 per 100,000 population.

This is an increase from 16,277 cases last week and 1780 cases the previous week.

Professor Kevin Fenton, UK’s regional head of public health in London, told Sky News:

The capital is thought to be up to three weeks ahead of the rest of the UK in terms of infections (

video:

press association image)

He added: Data from ONS [Office for National Statistics] The peak may have occurred on or around the new year, suggesting that the overall incidence across the city and the spread of infection within communities are declining.

The capital is thought to be up to three weeks ahead of the rest of England, and overall has continued to rise for the week.

Across the UK we saw 1,053,451 new cases in the latest weekly data — 1,863 per 100,000 population. This compares to 865,003 and 1,530 last week.

Northeast and Northwest England appear to have displaced the capital, the epicenter of Omicron, and several hospital trusts have caused major accidents.

Professor Kevin Fenton said London seems to have reached the pinnacle of the latest wave.

video:

University of Bath) Scotland

According to data, Scotland had the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the UK at the end of last year.

As Omicron continued to spread across the country, the country’s infection rate soared higher than that of the UK.

New variant cases could peak this week, according to a Scottish government report.

Daily infections could reach 70,000 on Thursday or Friday and drop to around 20,000 by the end of the month.

ONS statistics show that in Scotland 1 in 20 people are infected with the virus.

Respiratory research expert Professor James Chalmers warned that while patients could peak this month, hospitalizations will continue to rise.

“We can expect the number of patients to peak this month and the number of hospitalizations to peak at about the same time as last year,” said a professor at Dundee’s University School of Medicine in an interview with the BBC. We’re heading towards the end of January.

So right now it feels like there are a huge number of cases in Scotland, and hospitalizations have doubled in a week, but it’s still relatively early.

We’ll probably have a week to 10 day increase in patients, and then we’ll still have to endure the increase in hospitalizations over the next few weeks.

Scotland recorded the highest number of new Covid cases per day on 3 January, when 20,217 infections were recorded on 3 January.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland currently has the lowest infection rate in the UK.

Covid cases increased by 3,420 today and 33,666 in the past seven days, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 466,290.

According to the Chief Medical Officer, the country is expected to reach the peak of the latest coronavirus in the coming weeks.

Sir Michael McBride told the BBC Radio Ulsters Good Morning Ulster program: The true peak will appear in the next few weeks, i.e. in the next 1-2 weeks.

I believe that number will be much higher than what is actually reported and much higher than what is currently reported.

Health Minister Robin Swan said Omicron caused an “unprecedented surge” in Northern Ireland.

video:

Dad)

It’s important to keep in mind that hospital pressures continue to rise and will peak in late January and early February.”

Earlier this month, Professor Ian Young of Queen’s University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, said that in some parts of Northern Ireland, one in ten people had contracted the virus.

He said the risk of contracting COVID-19 is ‘significantly higher’ than ever.

The professor added that nearly 12% of the total number of infections in the pandemic were reported in seven days.

Health Secretary Robin Swan has warned that Omicron has caused an “unprecedented surge”.

Wales

Welsh leaders are not convinced that Wales has reached the peak of its latest epidemic, even as the rate of COVID-19 infection is falling.

This rate has been dropping for several days, peaking on 2 January, and data from Welsh hospitals also show that the number of Covid patients admitted to ICUs is declining.

However, there are still more Covid patients in the regular beds and Health Minister Eluned Morgan said it is too early to say that Wales has passed its peak.

First Secretary Mark Drakeford said that when the micron wave peaks, it should decrease sharply.

She said, “A variable has come in. First, the method of measuring the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients has changed.

“We tell people who have had a lateral flow test but are asymptomatic not to bother with a PCR test, which could reduce the number of people coming forward.

“We’ve seen schools go back and we don’t know yet if that will make a difference to the numbers.

“The wastewater monitoring we do suggests that rates are rising.

“I would like to keep an eye on the situation for the time being, but it is too early to say that we have reached a peak yet, but there is definitely positive news and positive data, but I think it is too early to say.”

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, told Sky’s Trevor Phillips that the latest wave peaks and should drop sharply.

“There’s some good news in that the modeling we have has a very steep rise in the Omicron case,” he said.

“We’re not at the top of that wave yet, but once we get to the top, the modeling also shows a relatively quick decline from that peak.

“As soon as we are in a position to see past peaks and see improvements, of course we will want to go back to the much more modest level of protection we had just a few weeks ago.

“We hope that the level of protection we have now is sufficient to mitigate the impact of Omicron, helping the NHS deal with the incredible pressures it has to deal with every day.”

