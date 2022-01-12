US Steel to build $ 3 billion factory in Arkansas – CBS Pittsburgh





LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP / KDKA) United States Steel Corp. on Tuesday announced construction of a $ 3 billion plant in northeast Arkansas that is expected to employ at least 900 people.

The Pittsburgh-based company has announced that it has chosen Osceola for the site of its new plant, construction of which is expected to begin early this year and be completed in 2024. Osceola is about 50 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee.

With this location selected and the excavators ready, we are reshaping the future of the steel industry, US Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt said in a statement. We had many competitive site options, but Osceola offers our customers unparalleled benefits.

It comes after US Steel scrapped plans for a $ 1.5 billion project to make state-of-the-art improvements to My Valley Works last spring. It is not clear if Pittsburgh was in the running as the site for the new plant.

Arkansas lawmakers last month passed an incentive program to help attract the steel project to the state, including an income tax credit for recycling plant equipment.

READ MORE: Local steel experts say US Steels decision to abandon $ 1.5 billion Mon Valley project makes sense

The facility will be located near the existing Big River Steel plant, also owned by US Steel. Another steel mill owned by Nucor Steel is also located in the area.

Arkansas has created an ideal business environment for the growth of the steel industry in our state, said Governor Asa Hutchinson. The investment and well-paying jobs that will result from this announcement will make a real difference in the lives of many families in Northeast Arkansas.

US Steel said the new facility will have two electric arc furnaces with a steelmaking capacity of 3 million tons per year, a state-of-the-art endless casting and rolling line, and advanced finishing capabilities.

(TM and Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2022/01/11/us-steel-3-billion-mill-arkansas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos