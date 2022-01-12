UK government sues pi in skynet zero climate strategy | climate crisis





The UK government is being sued for its net zero climate strategy. Lawyers argue that they did not illegally include the policies necessary to achieve the promised emission reductions.

The court papers were filed by Friends of the Earth (FoE) separately from ClientEarth (CE) on Wednesday. CE also asserts that failure to meet legal carbon budgets would violate human rights law as it impacts young people’s rights to life and family life.

The net-zero strategy was announced in October and included a commitment to halt sales of new fossil fuel vehicles by 2030 and gas boilers by 2035. each division. Instead, lawyers said they relied on zero-carbon aviation fuel and speculative techniques, such as extracting carbon dioxide directly from the air and burying it.

ClientEarth has defeated the government three times in court over inadequate air pollution policies in recent years, and Friends of the Earth’s court victory includes a lawsuit against the minister for environmental litigation costs.

The CE and FoE argue that the Climate Change Act requires ministers to formulate policies as soon as reasonably practicable after setting a carbon budget. According to the assessment included in the net zero strategy, UK emissions are twice the allowable level in 2035, and the target for 2025 and 2030 has not been met.

CE’s attorney Sam Hunter Jones said a net-zero strategy should include real-world policies that ensure success. Anything less is a violation of the government’s legal obligations and amounts to greenwashing and climate delays. The government’s Pie-in-Sky approach poses risks to the youth and future generations who will be hit hardest by the climate crisis.

The FoE action also argues that it failed to assess the impact of another government strategy on heating and buildings on groups protected by law, including children, people of color and people with disabilities. FoE previously found that people of color were twice as likely to live in fuel poverty as whites.

FoE attorney Katie de Kauwe said she knew that the people who caused the least climate disruption often suffer the most. Climate action must be based on reversing these inequalities by designing transitions with the most vulnerable in mind. It is very shocking not to consider the implications of heat and building strategies for such groups.

The Climate Change Commission (CCC), the government’s official advisor, said in October that the net-zero strategy was the biggest step forward and the most comprehensive among the G20 countries. However, the assessment showed that the government did not quantify the impact of each policy and proposal on its emissions. So it’s not clear how blended policy will realize that ambition.

The CCC has highlighted the lack of policies to reduce household energy efficiency, agriculture, meat and dairy intake, and the number of flights driven by poor green housing subsidy schemes. CCC CEO Chris Stark said it was a very market-driven strategy. We’ll see how it fares.

Of course, governments must invest and encourage innovation, but the early-stage solutions included in the strategy cannot compensate for the lack of credible short-term action, Hunter Jones said.

He added. Energy prices are now skyrocketing, in part because the UK is overly dependent on fossil gas for heating and has poor insulation levels. If governments do not implement real climate action, people will be charged more.

After the claim is filed and the government defense is filed, the High Court will decide whether to allow a full hearing on the case.

A government spokesperson said: The Net Zero Strategy sets out specific and detailed steps to be taken to transition to a low-carbon economy, including helping businesses and consumers move to clean and safe domestic electricity and supporting hundreds of thousands of oil wells. – Utilize paid jobs and up to $90 billion in private investment by 2030

