China Blocks Some US Flights After Passengers Contract COVID | Economy





American Airlines and United Airlines Holdings have had at least six flights banned by Chinese regulators.

American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Chinese aviation regulators have blocked entry to some of their flights as the country tightens Covid-19 precautions, sparking talks between representatives of industry and government agencies.

At least six of the US flights have been banned from China, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, declining to provide further details. United canceled flights from San Francisco to Shanghai for six days in late January. Delta Air Lines Inc. declined to comment.

The flights are among 60 flights between the two countries that the Civil Aviation Administration of China has ordered to cancel because the passengers tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in the country, Reuters reported, including 22 by American carriers. The action is the latest brawl between the United States and China over flights between countries and changing requirements to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. airlines are concerned about the implications of a disruption and continue to assess the impact on their operations, Airlines for America, the lobby group for major U.S. carriers, said in a statement. We are in communication with the US and Chinese governments to identify a way forward that minimizes the impact on travelers.

Play VideoUnited normally offers four weekly flights from San Francisco to Shanghai, while American flies to the Chinese city of Dallas-Fort Worth twice a week. Delta flies twice a week from Detroit and Seattle to Shanghai. Airlines for America has not commented on the total number of flights canceled by US carriers.

The United States began talks with China in late December after possible changes in new aircraft cleaning requirements prompted a Delta flight to return to Seattle. The new warrants boosted by the spread of Covid-19 dramatically extend the length of time planes are on the ground and largely copy the steps that U.S. airlines are already taking to clean up between flights, officials said at the time. industry.

Some Covid-related restrictions that China has placed on airlines from other countries violate a treaty governing air travel between the two countries, the United States said. On August 18, the U.S. Department of Transportation imposed restrictions on Chinese airline flights to America after the Chinese government limited United Airlines’ flight capacity to that country.

Hong Kong is set to ban air passengers from designated high-risk countries from transit through Hong Kong International Airport, people familiar with the matter said. It is the latest move in aggressive efforts by financial centers to protect themselves from the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

