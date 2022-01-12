British Prime Minister Johnson admits attending party during lockdown, apologizes | coronavirus pandemic news





Boris Johnson said he attended a garden party on Downing Street in May 2020 in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to attending a garden party at his Downing Street home during the coronavirus lockdown in May 2020.

Prime Minister Johnson apologized to the public for his actions in a speech to Congress on Wednesday, but missed opposition calls for his resignation.

I know the anger they feel at me against the government I lead when they think that the people who make the rules on Downing Street itself aren’t following the rules properly. He spoke to the House of Representatives in a weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session.

Mr Johnson said he regretted that he had considered the May 20 meeting to be a business event.

The prime minister said he went into Downing Street Gardens to thank the staff before returning to the office 25 minutes later.

In retrospect, he said, the event should have stopped going on.

About 40 people, including the Johnsons’ wife Carrie, were reported to have attended the party after a senior aide emailed them invitations to a social-distancing get-together for about 100 people.

At the time, schools were closed to most students, pubs and restaurants were closed, and British lockdown rules put strict controls on social mix.

Two people from different families could meet outdoors, but they had to keep a distance of 2 meters (6.5 feet).

johnson on the rope

Kier Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, said Johnson’s statement was a pitiful sight of a man insulting the British public.

Will he accept the fact that the party is over and decide to resign? Starmer asked in Parliament.

Prime Minister Johnson has rejected calls to resign and urged officials to wait until the investigation into senior civil servant Sue Gray into several political parties violating lockdown measures held by government officials. Gray will report his findings by the end of this month.

London’s Al Jazeeras Nadim Baba said Johnson was in an unprecedented crisis after admission.

People said the way the prime minister handled these accusations and his actions undermined public confidence in his ability to set rules and guide them through an epidemic that appears to be abiding.

Boris Johnson knows his status among the British public is at an all-time low.

Johnson’s presidency has been tarnished by several other controversies, including a scandal over the expensive renovation of his private Downing Street apartment and persistent allegations of corruption in the ministerial under his watch.

The 57-year-old won the Conservative-dominated 2019 election on a promise to guarantee Britain’s exit from the European Union and was praised for leading Britain’s immunization efforts, but his popularity has plummeted in recent months.

Opinion polls show the Conservatives lead the Labor party.

