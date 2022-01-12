European markets await US inflation figures





LONDON European stocks rose on Wednesday as investors watched the latest reading of US inflation data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% by mid-afternoon, with basic resources climbing 3.3% to dominate gains while healthcare stocks fell 0.7%.

The French supplier of electrical parts Rexel saw its shares climb 8.4% to overtake the Stoxx 600 after raising its outlook for the year 2021.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, Dutch health-tech giant Philips plunged more than 15% after issuing a fourth-quarter earnings warning following spare parts shortages, increased supplies for device recalls and higher procurement costs.

Global markets had an eye on the latest U.S. inflation reading on Wednesday to assess the economic situation of the world’s largest economy and the Fed’s next move.

The Consumer Price Index rose 7% in December from 12 months ago, meaning annual inflation has hit its steepest slope in almost 40 years.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the economy is both healthy enough and in need of tighter monetary policy, which will likely lead to rate hikes, less asset purchases and a smaller balance sheet. He did not, however, announce an accelerated policy change from what the central bank had previously reported.

U.S. equity futures rose in pre-market trading on Wednesday, following a rally on Wall Street in the previous session as investors bought lower after a five-day sell off of the S&P 500.

Chinese markets also rose on Wednesday, following gains across Asia-Pacific. Data released in Asia on Wednesday included China’s consumer and producer price index for December. The index rose 1.5% in December from a year ago, according to Reuters, down from the 2.3% increase in November and smaller than the expected 1.8% rise in a Reuters poll.

CNBC’s Weizhen Tan and Yun Li contributed to this report.

