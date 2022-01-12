US Navy will rain fuel tank system in Hawaii accused of contaminated waterExBulletin





A tunnel inside the Red Hill underground fuel storage facility is visible in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2018. The US Navy will comply with Hawaii’s order to remove fuel from a huge underground storage tank near Pearl Harbor, accused of contaminating alcohol water, officials said Tuesday. Shannon Haney / US Navy via AP .

HONOLULU After initially resisting, the US Navy will comply with Hawaii’s order to remove fuel from a huge underground storage tank near Pearl Harbor, accused of contaminating drinking water, announced Tuesday officials.

The Navy is preparing to clear the facility, Rear Admiral Blake Converse said during a U.S. House Armed Services Subcommittee hearing on readiness.

“The Navy caused this problem, we own it and we are going to fix it,” said Converse, deputy commander of the US Pacific Fleet.

The governor of Hawaii said he expects the navy to immediately comply with the state’s order and address the threat that tank installation poses to the environment and to the good. -be families and residents of the military.

“I am delighted to hear that the Navy is doing the right thing,” Governor David Ige said in a statement.

The Navy’s water supply system serves some 93,000 people in residences, offices, elementary schools and businesses in and around Pearl Harbor. As of the end of November, around 1,000 people either complained that tap water smelled like fuel or reported physical ailments such as nausea and rashes after ingesting it.

After oil was detected in a drinking water well, Hawaii ordered the Navy to drain fuel from tanks to protect Oahu’s drinking water. Navy officials said the Hawaii order was not necessary because a November 20 spill, which they believed contaminated the water, occurred inside a tunnel in access and they didn’t think the tanks themselves were to blame.

The Navy challenged the Hawaii order, triggering a hearing in December before a state assistant attorney general. The Hearing Officer concluded that the tanks were a “time bomb” and that order should be maintained.

The Red Hill facility contains 20 giant underground reservoirs built into the mountainside during WWII. Each tank is roughly the height of a 25-story building. Collectively, they can hold up to 250 million gallons (946 million liters) of fuel, although two of the tanks are now empty.

Converse said Tuesday that Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, ordered the order to be enforced when the Hawaii Department of Health finalized it last week.

The Navy believes its water supply system was contaminated with jet fuel that leaked from pipes connected to the Red Hill reservoirs. He detected jet fuel in a well that taps into an aquifer just 30 meters below the reservoir complex.

So far, only the Navy’s drinking water has been contaminated. The oil did not make its way into the municipal water supply system operated by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. But the public service draws water from the same aquifer as the Navy.

Hawaii officials fear that the oil could migrate through the aquifer from the Navy well area to the water department’s Halawa well and poison the city’s drinking water. The Board of Water Supply has suspended use of its Halawa well, which supplies about a quarter of the water consumed in the city of Honolulu, in an attempt to prevent oil from infecting its water supply system.

Wayne Tanaka, the director of the Sierra Club of Hawaii who has long fought to shut down tanks, welcomed the Navy’s decision to comply with the order.

“I hope they finally see the light and recognize that the installation is an inherent danger to our water supply,” Tanaka said.

He said the state Department of Health, the Hawaii congressional delegation and others should ensure the Navy meets the deadlines included in the department’s order.

The Navy is to submit an implementation and work plan by early February. Once the Department of Health approves the plan, the Navy has 30 days to empty the tanks.

“We fully expect the Navy to follow the law in complying with the final order,” said Katie Arita-Chang, spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Health.

Not operating the facility will have minimal impact, but continuing not to operate it beyond February will come at a cost, Converse said.

He said he did not have details of the costs and national security risks of the facility’s continued non-operation.

“Be clear, clean drinking water is a national security,” US Representative Kaiali’i Kahele from Hawaii said at the hearing.

