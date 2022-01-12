Live News: France eases Covid border controls with UK as Omicron infection peaks





A union supporter stands outside an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama © Patrick T Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Employees at Amazon’s Alabama facility will have another chance to become the first warehouse workers to unionize at the e-commerce giant.

A date has been set for a controversial fight for the union to reopen at a facility in Bessemer, a southwestern suburb of Birmingham in Jefferson County, the state’s most populous county. Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent to staff on February 4th and counting will begin on March 28th.

The previous voting result, in which Amazon easily won with 1,798 votes to 738, was rejected due to a foul. The National Labor Relations Board considered Amazon to be acting illegally when it installed mailboxes outside the entrances of its facilities, a move that risks affecting workers’ decisions.

For the rebroadcast, Amazon requested a vote in person on the spot. The Federation of Retail Wholesale Department Stores suggested voting in person at a nearby Civic Center instead. However, the NLRB said it would reschedule the ballot by mail due to COVID-19 concerns.

The NLRB has ordered the moving mailboxes in dispute to the “neutral” section of Amazon facilities.

NLRB Regional Director Lisa Henderson wrote, “No party may erect a canopy, tent, banner, sign, or other object on, above, around, or in view of a mailbox.” “Also, no political party shall issue any instructions, proposals, or other statements to the voters regarding the use of the mailbox for this election.”

RWDSU said the NLRB’s notice did not fully address concerns about tampering. “We are deeply concerned that this decision has not adequately prevented Amazon from continuing its offensive behavior in the new election,” said Amazon.

The union needs a simple majority of the votes returned to create America’s first union Amazon facility.

“Our employees always had to choose whether or not to join a union, and last year they overwhelmingly chose not to join RWDSU. “Our team at BHM1 is looking forward to hearing their voices again,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement to the FT.

This post has been updated to include comments from Amazon.

