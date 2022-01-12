Covid restrictions explained for UK travelers and when borders will open





France is preparing to reopen its borders to British vacationers in the coming days.

With the advent of the Omicron variant, the French government banned all non-essential travel from the UK in December.

We relaxed the rules a bit earlier this week, allowing people to enter for business reasons.

But France now appears ready to lift the ban from everything you need to know.

When will France end UK travel ban?

Alexandre Holroyd, a French MP representing expatriates living in the UK, said significant easing of travel restrictions would be announced soon.

He added that more details will be confirmed in the future.

Several ministers, including President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Bran, will meet today, and a travel ban to the UK is likely to be on the agenda.

Lifting the ban will allow thousands of Britons who have booked ski vacations in France to travel.

more from travel

This will be a huge boon for winter sports travel companies, especially ahead of the important half-term period in February.

A travel agency Ski Line is selling ski trips from the UK to France on Saturday in anticipation of the lifting of the travel ban.

The Kent-based company said: The French holiday could return this weekend.

We expect the French government to make an announcement this Wednesday confirming that UK vaccinated skiers will be able to enter France from this Saturday.

He added that prospects could be one of the lucky few skiers in France this weekend and would receive a full refund before Friday unless there is an announcement that the travel ban will be lifted.

Who can travel to France?

Here is our current list of must-have reasons to travel from the UK to France:

French citizenship EU citizenship who is married to, lives with, or is a child of a French citizen, married if your primary residence is in France or you are traveling through France to live in another EU country, your primary residence is in France or to live in another EU country Citizen partnership who lives with or is a child of an EU citizen only when traveling through France Living in France or another EU country (if) Citizens of another country traveling via France to get to this residence General family reunion Or another country holding a long-stay visa issued to reunite refugee families. Business reasons that require on-site visits (cannot be deferred). What tests do I need to go to France? ?

If you are over 12 years old and arriving from the UK, you must have a negative PCR or lateral flow test within 24 hours of departure.

They must provide an affidavit confirming that they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and have not had contact with a confirmed case in the past two weeks.

They must also confirm that there is an essential reason for the trip, along with the employer’s certificate, if the trip is being carried out for business reasons.

Upon arrival in France, all travelers must self-isolate for 48 hours, after which a negative PCR or lateral flow test is required to end self-isolation. If the test result is negative, you must self-isolate for 10 days.

This cannot be a self-administered test. It must be taken by a professional at the exam center or pharmacy.

Frances is likely to require booster vaccinations starting January 15, even for sanitary vaccine passports that allow access to public places like museums and restaurants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/inews-lifestyle/travel/france-travel-ban-restrictions-uk-covid-holidays-explained-when-borders-open-1396065 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos