Extreme weather conditions of 2021 claimed 688 lives and $ 145 billion in USExBulletin





A volunteer helps prepare snacks at a cooling center set up to help vulnerable residents weather the dangerous second heat wave that hit the Pacific Northwest last summer, August 11, 2021.

Forest fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and a winter storm and cold snap were among 20 weather and climate disasters in the United States last year that cost $ 1 billion or more, totaling $ 145 billion and killed 688 people, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In a snapshot of an annual report released by NOAA on Monday, scientists also said 2021 was the fourth hottest year on record in the United States, with December 2021 being the hottest December on record. The full report is expected Thursday.

Adjusted for inflation, 2021 was the third costliest on record for extreme weather events, after 2017 and 2005, according to the report.

Cited events include Hurricane Ida, wildfires and a deadly heat wave in the West, three separate tornado outbreaks in the southern and central United States, and unusually cold temperatures in Texas that left million people without electricity.

“It has been a difficult year. Climate change has taken a canonical approach to dangers across the country,” said Adam Smith, a climate scientist and NOAA economist, who wrote the report for the agency.

Warning signs keep going up

The NOAA snapshot was released on the same day that preliminary data showed greenhouse gas emissions in the United States rose 6.2% last year from 2020, according to the firm. ‘Rhodium Group studies, jeopardizing the Biden administration’s goals of tackling climate change.

The sharp increase in emissions is attributed in part to changes in behavior, as coronavirus vaccines became widely available after a year in which lockdowns and other precautions slowed economic activity.

On Tuesday, an analysis published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, indicated that the human-caused increase in heat-trapping emissions to the atmosphere has helped push ocean temperatures to their highest level on record.

“The long-term warming of the oceans is greater in the Atlantic and Southern Oceans than in other regions and is mainly attributed, via simulations of climate models, to an increase in anthropogenic concentrations of greenhouse gases”, concludes analysis. “The abnormal warming of the global and regional oceans established in this study should be incorporated into climate risk assessments, adaptation and mitigation. ”

Billion dollar disasters continue to rise

Scientists have repeatedly warned that warming from climate change will increase the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, increasing the cost, and possibly the death toll, of such disasters.

In its report, NOAA said its statistics “have been drawn from a wide variety of sources and represent, to the best of our ability, the estimated total costs of these events, i.e. the dollar costs. which would not have been engaged if the event did not take place. Both insured and uninsured damage are included in the damage estimates.

Adjusted for inflation, the report shows a steady increase in billion dollar catastrophes over the decades with 29 in the 1980s, 53 in the 1990s, 63 in the 2000s and 123 in the 2010s. The past five years have seen 86 such events, according to NOAA.

“I think the biggest lesson is that the past is not a good predictor of the future and to start planning now what the climate might be like 20 or 30 years from now,” NPR told NPR last month. David Easterling, NOAA climatologist. .

