US must prepare for war with Russia over Ukraine





It is more than likely that President Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine again in the coming weeks. As someone who helped President Barack Obama manage the US and international response to Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine in 2014, and our efforts to prevent Moscow from occupying the entire country until 2015, I am desperately convinced of it.

Why? I see the scale and type of force deployed by the Russian military, the ultimatums issued by Putin and his officials, the war rhetoric that until recently saturated Russian airwaves and the impatience with the talks expressed by his minister. Foreign Affairs. Add to this the probable anxiety produced in Putin by last week’s protests in Kazakhstan and Moscow’s success in subduing them.

But the fundamental reason I think talks with Russia will fail is that the United States and its allies have nothing to offer Moscow immediately in return for de-escalation.

The United States must do more than issue ultimatums on economic sanctions and penalties. US leaders should organize an international coalition of willing and ready military forces to deter Putin and, if necessary, prepare for war.

If Russia wins again, we will remain stuck in a crisis not only over Ukraine, but over the future of world order far beyond that country’s borders. Without restraint, Putin will act quickly, seize some land, consolidate his gains and set his sights on the next satellite state in his long game to restore all the pre-1991 borders: the geographic sphere of influence he judges. unfairly stripped of Greater Russia.

The world will watch our response. Any subsequent acceptance of Russian gains will mark the beginning of the end of the international order. If Europe, NATO and its allies in Asia and elsewhere fail to uphold fundamental United Nations principles regarding the sanctity of borders and state sovereignty, no one will. Any appeasement will only lead to future land grabs not only from Putin, but also from China in Taiwan and elsewhere. And if the world’s democracies do not have the political will to stop them, the rules-based international order will collapse. The United Nations will follow the path of the League of Nations. and finally, the world war.

Yes, it is alarming, but it is not alarmist. We should be alarmed. Nuclear Russia is a revisionist and revenge power already acting as if there is no international or UN order, ignoring the Geneva Conventions, the Charter of the United Nations, the Helsinki Accords or one of the many regional agreements signed by Moscow.

I think Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is even more likely after seeing Russian forces quell the ongoing series of protests in Kazakhstan. The protests in Almaty and across the country have likely only heightened Putin’s alarm for democratic uprisings, or what he calls color revolutions, and renewed his commitment to using the armed forces against them. throughout the region.

The current rally of American and European forces in response to Russian military and political aggression must be described for what it is: a struggle to preserve the international order and the United Nations established to protect it, including the ‘NATO. Remember that the Western Alliance was established under the aegis of the Charter of the United Nations, which recognizes a role for regional security organizations in helping to keep the peace. But lately these organizations and their member states have proven unable to stop Russian expansion.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago last month, the Russian Federation has struggled gradually to maintain and regain the dominance of the Soviet republics and the former Eastern Bloc, especially after Putin’s coming to power. Russia has established military bases in Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Moldova. Russia encouraged secessionists in Moldova and Georgia to create breakaway territories and in 2008 invaded Georgia, still occupying 20 percent of the state’s territory. In 2014, Russia invaded Ukraine and seized Crimea, declared Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders now revised by military force. It was the first time that military force was used to change borders in Europe since the Hitler invasions and occupations. It was a bold rebuke of the world order established at the end of World War II.

The United Nations and the international community condemned the land grabbing of 2014, just like when Saddam Hussein invaded and attempted to annex Kuwait in 1990. In the latter case, the international community demanded the immediate withdrawal of the country. Iraq and did not stop there. Nations have authorized the use of military force in the event that Iraq refuses to withdraw by January 15, 1991. The international community has united to defend Kuwait’s international borders and sovereign rights.

By contrast, when Putin limited his land grab to Crimea, much of the international community decided that the immediate threat had been eliminated or limited to the Ukrainians. As a result, the Russian leader now has higher demands. He wants two new treaties that would prevent NATO from accepting new members, stationing military forces in member states that joined after 1997, placing nuclear weapons on members’ territory and engaging in any activity in Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

We are now, as a former US ambassador recently said, at a moment of truth. If Putin refuses to negotiate on things that are negotiable, like arms control, and insists on reducing NATO membership and military bases and operations, we will remain in a diplomatic status quo. If that happens, our best bet is another cold war.

The only way to reaffirm the rule of international law and the sanctity of international borders, and to contain Russia, might be to issue our own ultimatum. We must not only condemn the illegal occupations of Ukraine and Georgia by Russia, but we must demand a withdrawal of the two countries by a certain date and organize coalition forces ready to take measures to enforce it.

Of course, a nuclear-weaponized Russia is much more powerful than Saddam’s Iraq. But from my 96-year-old father who witnessed the world war, I learned si vis pacem, para bellum: whoever wants peace must prepare for war. Only a balance between military power, the force of deterrence and the political will to face it can keep the war at bay and freeze the military dynamic.

The horrible possibility exists that the Americans, along with our European allies, must use our army to push the Russians back, even at the risk of direct combat. But if we don’t do it now, Putin will force us to fight another day, possibly to defend our Baltic allies or other Eastern European countries.

When this week’s talks come to an end and Moscow pushes its military forward, the United States and our allies around the world will need to take whatever steps the Biden administration has set out, including sanctions, controlling technology exports. and the armament of Ukraine. But this is not enough. Biden is expected to go immediately to the United Nations to rally the global community of nations. We must build a new coalition of people willing to uphold the state sovereignty enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

Dr Evelyn N. Farkas has served as Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia in the Obama administration, and former Senior Advisor to the Supreme Allied Commander NATO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2022/01/us-must-prepare-war-against-russia-over-ukraine/360639/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos