Acquisition of a food wholesaler by a British investment company





The business is one of the UK’s largest food and beverage wholesalers, employing 120 people from a 6,503 m2 warehouse and distribution center in Derby and sales offices in Barnsley.

The product range extends across 4,500 lines, selling top brands including Mars Bars, Walkers Crisps, Heinz and Nescafe, offering a product range in the UK and exporting worldwide.

SOS Wholesale is the future growth of SOS Wholesale by an existing management team led by Mark Beckett and Vipin Patara, together with RDCP founders Sameer Rizvi and Iryna Dubylovska. He said he would work closely on the strategy.

eighth argument

This latest deal marks RDCP’s eighth acquisition in the past 18 months, following its most recent acquisition of professional telecommunications business Intelling in October 2021. The RDCP currently manages $400 million in investments across several UK sectors.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Vipin Patara and management to further grow our business while maintaining the family values ​​that have made us what we are today,” said Mark Beckett, Managing Director, SOS Wholesale. We do many things as usual for our employees, customers and suppliers.

Sameer Rizvi, founder and CEO of RDCP Group, called the deal a ‘major milestone’. “We are impressed with SOS Wholesale and their track record of success and their diverse customer base, including major domestic retailers and independent companies,” he said.

“We look forward to working closely with Mark, Vipin and their team to introduce bulk acquisitions to smaller competitors as well as plan to further grow our business and organically expand SOS wholesale through increasing sales channels. .

Plan to increase assets to $1 billion by 2025

Iryna Dubylovska, founder and chief strategy officer of the RDCP group, said the company plans to increase its assets under management to $1 billion by 2025. To this end, we will continue to invest in promising UK companies that have a long and profitable trading history, are dedicated and ambitious. Defensible and dominant market position within the management team and its sector.

Roy Farmer, Dains’ corporate finance partner, added: Mark and Steven have been building a very successful business over the past 20 years, and about two years ago they decided to create a succession plan to facilitate their retirement. Their goal was to put the business in the hands of buyers who will continue to develop the business and realize the value they have created so far.” “We worked closely with Mark and Steven to develop the exit plan. , and as part of this process spent significant time identifying the right buyers. The RDCP model of being a long-term investor in the company, supporting a strong current management team, and maintaining the stability and culture inherent in the company, differentiated it from the traditional private equity model and quickly realized the benefits of choosing an RDCP. Long-term investors in SOS wholesale.”

