US inflation hit 7% in December, the fastest pace since 1982





U.S. inflation reached its fastest pace in nearly four decades last year, as supply and demand imbalances linked to the pandemic, along with stimulus measures designed to support the economy, drove prices up at an annual rate of 7%.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 7% in December from the same month a year earlier, from 6, 8% in November. It was the fastest since 1982 and marked the third consecutive month in which inflation exceeded 6%.

The so-called base price index, which excludes the often volatile food and energy categories, rose 5.5% in December from a year earlier. This is a larger increase than the 4.9% increase in November and the highest rate since 1991.

On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted CPI rose 0.5% in December from the previous month, slowing relative to October and November.

There is still tremendous momentum when it comes to inflation right now. While inflation is expected to peak over the next few months, the overall pace will remain a challenge for consumers, businesses and politics, said Sarah House, director and senior economist at Wells Fargo.

The last time consumer prices recorded such an annual increase was in June 1982, but circumstances were very different today. While inflation is currently rising, it was falling back then after peaking at 14.8% in 1980, when Jimmy Carter was still president and the Iranian revolution pushed up oil prices.

By this time, the new Federal Reserve Chairman, Paul Volcker, set out to crush inflation by raising interest rates considerably, causing a brief recession in 1980. While rates reached 19% in 1981 , a much deeper recession has started. In the summer of 1982, inflation and interest rates fell sharply.

Today, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused supply chain disruptions, and a shortage of goods and materials, in particular self-coupled with strong consumer demand, enjoying the benefits of the stimulus measures of the government, are responsible for the surge in inflation.

The prices of automobiles, furniture and other durable goods continue to be the source of much of the inflationary surge, fueled by supply and demand imbalances largely linked to the pandemic that the Most economists expect them to subside as the impact of Covid-19 on economic activity abates. Prices for used cars and trucks climbed 37.3% in December from a year earlier, while living room, kitchen and dining room furniture jumped 17.3%.

Economists and the Federal Reserve expect inflation to slow this year as supply bottlenecks clear and demand normalizes, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has renewed the uncertainty about the economic outlook as the pandemic continues.

Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG, expects strong demand for goods to reverse in the first half of 2022, easing the overall pressure on prices. I think I’m going to get back to some semblance of normal as people go through their savings and hopefully as we move past Omicron, she said.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, testifying in Congress on Tuesday, said he was optimistic supply chain problems would ease this year and help lower inflation. However, he also noted that the shrinking US workforce may be an issue for inflation going forward, possibly more than these supply chain issues, Powell said.

Inflation data for December suggests a mixed initial impact from the Omicron variant, which poses a new threat to the economy as the pandemic enters its third year. Prices for airline tickets and, in particular, hotels accelerated in December, although those for leisure services declined. Prices for in-person services have generally fallen in previous outbreaks of Covid-19 infections.

Gains in energy prices, which had been driven by pandemic-related disruptions as well as meteorological and geopolitical factors, showed signs of slowing, with gasoline prices falling 0.5% in December compared to November. However, food inflation remains high, increasing 0.5% in December compared to November, a slightly slower pace than the previous month.

The December jobs report signaled the continued tightening of the labor market, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.9% from 4.2% in November, the Labor Department said. Average hourly wages rose 4.7% in December from the previous year, well above the average increase of about 3% before the pandemic.

saw people move into jobs that suit them better or that they prefer. So the observed wage increases are concentrated in the bottom quintile, Ms. Hunter said.

Wage increases increasingly contribute to high inflation because they support higher spending, but also because they increase costs for businesses.

In December, some 49% of small businesses said they planned to raise prices over the next three months, online, according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, a trade association.

The particularly rapid spread of Omicrons has exacerbated the labor shortage by increasing absences from the workplace. Manufacturing companies are adopting expensive solutions to keep factories running so they can meet growing demand. FedEx Corp. said this week that Omicron was causing staff shortages and delaying shipments.

John Merritt, vice president of Elaine Bell Catering in Napa, Calif., Said staffing was an immediate problem when demand for weddings and other big events returned last June. The company increased wages by 50% in an attempt to retain workers and hire new ones, but still had to use the services of temp agencies. Due to rising labor costs and soaring prices for meat, cheese and wheat products, the company did not make a profit last year, a- he declared.

People often say [restaurant and catering workers] are cheap people. Well our base salary is now $ 30 an hour for servers and we still can’t fill the positions, he said. This is going to be an ongoing problem. If we want to have quality staff for the types of events that we do, we know we have to pay for it or else we won’t have them.

The caterer has increased prices for the coming year by 25-35% from pre-pandemic rates. So far, customers are accepting the increases. We have never increased prices so much year over year. But we’ve never had cost increases like this either, Merritt said.

Demand for furniture and other goods exploded during the pandemic, straining supply chains and fueling much of the spike in inflation. In some industries, the scarcity of materials has crippled production. The most prominent example is a semiconductor shortage that has held back auto production, pushing up the prices of cars and trucks.

Despite Omicron’s disruptions, there are signs that supply chain issues are improving. A December survey of manufacturers by the Institute for Supply Management showed lower prices and lower delivery times, signaling that material shortages could ease.

Omair Sharif, founder of Inflation Insights LLC, said he expects prices for used cars and household furnishings to fall further in the coming months as consumers start spending on them again. services and reduce excess savings accumulated during the pandemic.

While prices for groceries, clothing and electronics rose in the United States, similar costs in Japan remained low. WSJ Peter Landers is shopping in Tokyo to explain why stable prices, while good for your wallet, can be a sign of a slow growing economy. Photo: Richard B. Levine / Zuma Press; Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

Economists also expect price pressures from supply constraints to be replaced with higher rents and health care costs which tend to be more persistent. Rents, which represent almost a third of the CPI, have started to accelerate in recent months.

High inflation prompted some consumers to curb their spending.

Until recently, Pete and Sally McAllister would grill a steak every Wednesday night, but they recently switched to Chicken Chili due to the high cost of beef.

The price we paid [for filet mignon] went from around $ 12 a pound to over $ 25. As a result, we have removed these meals from our diet, said Mr. McAllister, a 72-year-old retiree from Hilton Head, SC. Chicken and beans have been a good protein substitute for beef.

He said he had also stopped turning the thermostat up due to rising home heating costs and was doing everything possible to find cheaper gasoline. Mr McAllister said he played less golf after a number of friends canceled their golf club memberships to save money. So there is also a sort of psychic price tag to inflation, he said.

