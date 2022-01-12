US inflation climbed 7% last year, the highest since 1982





WASHINGTON (AP) Inflation surged at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, spiking 7% from the previous year that is pushing up household spending, eating away at wage gains and exerting a pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to tackle what has become the greatest threat to the US economy.

Prices for cars, gasoline, food and furniture have risen sharply as part of a rapid recovery from the pandemic recession which was fueled by large injections of government aid and emergency response from the Fed, which cut interest rates. As Americans increased spending, supply chains were squeezed by shortages of workers and raw materials.

Inflation ended 2021 very warmly, said Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide. Ayers and other economists say prices could cool as problems in the supply chain ease, but inflation will remain high through 2022.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday that its measure of inflation which excluded volatile food and gas prices jumped 5.5% in December, the fastest increase since 1991. Inflation overall rose 0% , 5% compared to November, against 0.8% the previous month.

Nicole Pomije, owner of a bakery in Minnesota, said she was raising the prices of her cookies due to soaring costs for butter and other ingredients.

Its basic cookies were priced at 99 cents each, while premium versions such as white chocolate sold for $ 1.50 each. But Pomije said it will have to increase the prices of its basic cookies to the premium price.

We have to make money, she said. We are a company. We don’t want to lose our customers. But I think we could.

Rising prices have erased the healthy wage increases many Americans have received, making it harder for households, especially low-income families, to pay for basic expenses. Polls show inflation has started to displace even the coronavirus as a public concern, clearly highlighting the political threat it poses to President Biden and the Democrats in Congress.

A significant part of inflation is still due to mismatches caused by a pandemic between demand and supply. Used car prices have climbed more than 37% over the past year as new car production has been constrained by semiconductor shortages. New car prices jumped 1% in December and climbed 11.8% last year.

Clothing costs rose only 1.7% in December, its second month of strong increase, and are up 5.8% from a year ago.

There was some relief over the past month. Gas prices fell 0.5% in December, but they are still 50% higher than a year ago.

Most economists expect inflation to moderate once the omicron wave wears off and Americans shift their spending more toward services like travel, dining, and going to the movies. This would reduce demand for goods and help clear supply chains, which are showing signs of unraveling.

Right now, the prices of rents, restaurant meals and groceries are still on the rise. These gains are driven by strong consumer demand, who benefit from a strong labor market and rising wages. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% last month.

In recent weeks, shortages and higher prices have appeared in American grocery stores. The omicron variant and inclement weather compounded labor and supply chain issues.

Many restaurants have passed on higher labor and food costs to their customers. Darden Restaurants, the company that owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and other chains, said it raised prices by 2% late last year and expects to increase prices an additional 4% over the course of the next six months.

Darden CEO Gene Lee recently told investors this is the toughest inflation environment we’ve seen in years.

President Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday that if it becomes necessary to fight high inflation more aggressively, the Federal Reserve is ready to accelerate interest rate hikes it plans to begin this year. . Fed officials have estimated they will hike their short-term benchmark rate, now close to zero, three times this year.

These rate hikes would likely increase borrowing costs for home and auto purchases as well as business loans, potentially slowing the economy. The Fed is also ending its monthly bond purchases, which were aimed at lowering long-term interest rates to encourage borrowing and spending.

The Fed pivot has failed to appease questions from economists and some senators as to whether the Fed has acted too slowly to end its ultra-low interest rate policies in the face of accelerating economic growth. inflation.

In his testimony to Congress on Tuesday, Powell said the Fed mistakenly believed the supply chain bottlenecks that helped drive up commodity prices would not last as long as they did. . Once supply chains were unlocked, he said, prices would come down again.

However, Powell acknowledged that the supply issues persisted. He noted that many cargo ships remain moored outside the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the largest in the country, waiting to unload.

With the Biden administration facing public discontent with rising inflation, the president said his administration’s investments in ports, roads, bridges and other infrastructure would help loosen booming supply chains .

Supply chain issues drove inflation up last year, and that won’t happen again this year, said Ryan Sweet, economist at Moodys Analytics.

But economists don’t expect inflation to fall back to the Fed’s target level of 2%.

Leslie Preston, senior economist at TD Bank, predicts that prices will continue to rise at a rate of 3% at the end of this year.

AP Business Writers Dee-Ann Durbin in Detroit and Anne DInnocenzio in New York contributed to this report.

