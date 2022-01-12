The United States Women’s National Team will host an annual training camp in January in Austin, Texas





CHICAGO (January 12, 2022) United States Women’s National Team Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski has named a list of 25 players for the annual United States training camp in January this year in Austin, Texas, Jan.19-28.

This BioSteel training camp marks the first action of 2022 for the USWNT, but it won’t include any international matches. The United States’ first games of the year will be at the 2022 SheBelieves Cup, presented by Visa, against the Czech Republic (February 17) and New Zealand (February 20) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, in California, and Iceland (February 23) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

USA NATIONAL WOMEN’S TEAM TRAINING CAMP LIST IN JANUARY BY POSITION:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Imani Dorsey (NJ / NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma ( San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley OHara (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDER (7): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Jaelin Howell (Racing Louisville FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ / NY Gotham FC), Samantha Mewis (Kansas City Current), Ashley Sanchez (Washington) Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FRONT (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Margaret Purce (NJ / NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Running)

Without any games that we have to cut down on, we can get into more intense training and scrimmages on the pitch, which is great because we have to give this group as much of a chance as possible to play together in a team environment. national, Andonovsky said. . We understand that some players have just taken a hiatus, so keep that in mind as we head into 2022 for what will be a very important year for these players and our squad.

As they have done throughout the pandemic, US players and staff will operate in a highly controlled environment at the team hotel. The organization of the camp will be governed by the comprehensive American Football Return-to-Play Protocols and Guidelines. Anyone entering the environment will be tested for COVID-19 before travel, upon arrival, and periodically thereafter. The team will not begin full team training until the results of all finish tests are confirmed.

Additional Notes: Seventeen players from this training camp roster were with the United States in Australia last November for the last two games of 2021. Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, NWSL 2021 Rookie of the Year and 2021 US Football Youth Player of the Year, is the only player on the list to win her first senior WNT call-up with this camp. Rodman, 19, who is still eligible for the 2022 FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup, has nine career U-20 international goals in just seven caps, and would likely have played in the 2020 FIFA. less than 20 years old. The Women’s World Cup hadn’t been canceled due to the global pandemic. Defender Naomi Girma, the No.1 pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft against San Diego Wave FC, gets her second full WNT call-up after attending October 2020 training camp in Denver. Girma was the 2020 Young American Football Player of the Year and was also the 2021 Pac-12 Defender of the Year for Stanford. Girma is one of seven NWSL No.1 Draft picks called up to this camp, joining Emily Fox (2021), Sophia Smith (2020), Tierna Davidson (2019), Andi Sullivan (2018), Rose Lavelle (2017). ) and Emily Sonnett (2016). Washington Spirit goaltender Aubrey Kingsbury (formerly Bledsoe) will now play under his wife name. She got married in early December last year. Kingsbury, who impressively supported the Washington Spirit in the 2021 NWSL title and won MVP honors in the Championship game, gets his first call-up since training camp in January 2021. Kingsbury, Rodman and Girma are the only players not selected on the training camp roster. The camp marks the return of several World Cup and Olympic Games veterans who did not make the trip to Australia last November with goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, defender Kelley OHara, midfielder Samantha Mewis and the attacking Mallory Pugh. Naeher has been absent since injuring her knee in the Olympic semi-final. Samanthas returns to the roster as the newly formed member of Kansas City Current reunites her again with her sister, Kristie, who recently moved from the Houston Dash to San Diego (briefly) in the NWSL expansion project, and then to NJ / NY Gotham FC. The Mewis sisters are one of only two pairs of sisters to have represented the USWNT and are the most capped sisters in team history. There are three players on this list who are twins as Naeher, Emily Sonnett and Kingsbury all have twin sisters, who have all played college football. Two-time Florida State MAC Hermann Trophy midfielder Jaelin Howell gets her first call-up since the 2021 SheBelieves Cup, where she won her second selection. On January 7 of this year, Howell won the MAC Hermann 2021 Trophy, becoming one of six players in college football history to win the back-to-back award, joining Mia Hamm (1992-1993), the current president. footballer Cindy Parlow. (1997-1998), Christine Sinclair (2004-2005), Morgan Brian (2013-2014) and Catarina Macario (2018-2019). Howell is also the ACC Midfielder of the Year in 2021. While Rodman is the youngest player on the list, Howell (22), Girma (21) and Smith (21) are next. younger. Howell and Smith won their first senior team caps on November 27, 2021 against the Netherlands, becoming the first players born after the historic 1999 Women’s World Cup to be selected by the United States. Smith became the first player born in the 00s to win a selection. Ten members of the 2020 Olympic team are on this training camp list. Nine of the 25 players at this training camp are under 25. Thirteen players from this training camp have 12 or fewer caps for the Senior National Team. Nine of the 12 clubs in the NWSL are represented in this training camp, led by seven players from the 2021 champions Washington Spirit, or 28% of the squad. While there is no official game associated with this camp, the USWNT has a special connection to Austin as the United States played the very first game at the spectacular Q2 Stadium, home of Austin FC in the Major League. Soccer. US Women named the new stadium on June 16, 2021, in a 2-0 victory over Nigeria to a full house. US forward Christen Press scored the very first goal at the site. The game marked the first international American football game in Austin and the very first trip to Austin for the USWNT. This camp will be the second.

