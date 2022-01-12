China suspends more US flights, further reducing access





A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California on February 7, 2015. REUTERS / Louis Nastro

BEIJING / WASHINGTON, Jan. 12 (Reuters) – China on Wednesday ordered the suspension of six more US flights in the coming weeks after an increase in the number of passengers who tested positive for COVID-19, rising to 70 mandatory cancellations this year in a schedule that had already been drastically cut.

The aviation regulator said it would suspend two more United Airlines flights from San Francisco to Shanghai after seven passengers tested positive on a recent flight.

It will also suspend four China Southern Airlines (600029.SS) flights from Los Angeles to Guangzhou starting the week of January 31, a move that would also affect return flights in February.

Before the latest cancellations, three U.S. airlines and four Chinese carriers operated about 20 flights per week between countries, well below the figure of more than 100 per week before the pandemic.

Airlines for America, a trade group representing United, Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), American Airlines (AAL.O) and others, said US carriers “are concerned about the implications of a disruption and continue to ‘Assess the impact on operations. We are in communication with the US and Chinese governments to identify a way forward that minimizes the impact on travelers. “

The US Department of Transportation did not immediately comment.

China has also suspended its links with other countries. On Wednesday, it suspended a total of six flights from France and Canada.

But the number of deleted US flights has increased since December, as infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant skyrocket to record highs in the United States.

Beijing and Washington have been fighting over air services since the start of the pandemic. In August, the US Department of Transportation limited four flights from Chinese carriers to 40 percent passenger capacity for four weeks after Beijing imposed identical limits on four United Airlines flights.

China has virtually closed its borders to travelers, reducing the total number of international flights to just 200 per week, or 2% of pre-pandemic levels, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC ).

What is effectively a zero COVID-19 policy has curbed any spread in China, where it first appeared two years ago, but has also left the country vulnerable to further economic disruption as it strives limit local outbreaks, analysts said.

Last week, Hong Kong, a major transportation hub, announced a two-week ban on inbound flights from eight countries, including Britain and the United States.

Travelers, including overseas Chinese trying to get home, have had to scramble for expensive tickets, if they can find them.

A search of the popular Chinese site Trip.com on Wednesday showed that no direct flights from the United States to China were available for the remainder of January.

In February, Delta’s weekly Seattle-Shanghai flight on Tuesday was selling for around 40,000 yuan ($ 6,285).

“Now returning to China is like an impossible mission. More and more flights are being suspended,” an annoyed Chinese user of the Weibo social media platform said on Tuesday.

“Fuck you, Omicron. I haven’t been home for two years now.

($ 1 = 6.3647 yuan Chinese renminbi)

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Tony Munroe in Beijing and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Christopher Cushingd, Clarence Fernandez and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

