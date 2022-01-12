Travel News Live: France, UK travel ban to be lifted immediately





Expectations are growing that France will soon announce that it will lift its full ban on British citizens.

The already rampant speculation was fueled by a tweet posted last night by French politician Alexandre Holroyd.

A secret tweet followed, where several vacation companies told their customers that France’s ban on all Brits would soon be lifted, except for those who had a few compelling reasons to travel.

The London company Skiline.co.uk sent the following marketing email: We expect the French government to make an announcement this Wednesday confirming that UK vaccinated skiers will be able to enter France from Saturday 15 January.

However, as of now, the update is unlikely to happen today, so French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal only confirmed that the announcement would be made by the end of this week.

Mexico City is the latest destination to suffer from a wave of flight cancellations due to the absence of staff due to the Omicron strain of coronavirus.

Mexico City International Airport (AICM) has suspended flights on 235 flights from January 6-9 for five days, La Jornada reported.

Among them, Aeromexico, the local airline, canceled 210 flights the most. Aeromar Acid 21; Long Life Aerobus canceled two; And Volaris is the only one.

In a statement, AICM Airport appealed to customers to understand that the pandemic has impacted all activities and is committed to maintaining airport operations.

Collaboration is very important to reduce risk. Heed the instructions of the airline and airport staff and check the flight status through the appropriate official channels.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Lucy Thackray12 January 2022 18:07

1642008462 Meat knife, bullets and mesburito found in US luggage

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released a video of its top 10 catches for 2021. It is the strangest or strangest item found in the luggage of American passengers.

Items include multiple guns, bullets packaged in roll-on deodorant, meat knives and scalpel burritos.

Fireworks, bear spray, and chainsaws were also included in the list.

The TSA was established in November 2001, shortly after the 9/11 attacks, and is responsible for air travel security and passenger screening across the United States.

Lucy Thackray12 January 2022 17:27

1642006338 Miami Best American City Breaks, According to Study

To rank cities, Bounce ranked US cities based on affordability, number of things to do, average hotel price, weather, and time from the airport to the city center.

Florida’s cultural capital, Miami, ranks first with a score of 7.13 out of 10 thanks to its sunny climate and affordable hotels (the average hotel price for a weekend night was $164).

It was followed by San Francisco with a score of 7.07. In third place was Boston with a score of 5.54.

Denver was voted the worst city vacation destination with a score of 3.19 for its lack of attractions and green space and long airport transfers.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Lucy Thackray12 January 2022 16:52

1642004543 Scotland confirms 9m package for domestic tourism

Scotland has identified a $9 million financial package for domestic tourism to prevent the impact of the Omicron transformation on the country’s travel industry.

The money will be distributed by VisitScotland to companies in the domestic tourism sector, Travel Weekly reported.

However, there is no financial support for travel businesses focused on outbound travel from Scotland.

Tourism Minister Ivan McKee recognizes that the public health measures needed to limit the spread of omicron have had significant economic impacts, particularly on businesses in the affected tourism sector.

We are currently allocating up to $9 million to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on Scotland’s world-class tourism sector and ensure that affected businesses are clearly surviving during particularly tough winters and fully tradable in the spring and summer. I did. .

We know this will not cover all the losses and will continue to press the UK government for more comprehensive support.

Lucy Thackray12 January 2022 16:22

1642003332Reduction of train service on the Southwest Railway

Rail travelers who depend on the South Western Railway (SWR) will have their service significantly reduced starting Monday, January 17th.

The train operator serving London Waterloo, Britain’s busiest train station, has announced a new temporary timetable to continue to ensure customer reliability and accommodate key workers, school students and those unable to work from home. .

The company says: A new timetable was needed as Omicron’s spread caused short notices canceled due to staff shortages across SWR.

However, SWR was much less affected than other operators due to the absent train crew. This appears to be a cost-cutting measure that reflects the collapse in passenger numbers since the recent telecommuting advisory was issued.

The main route service from Waterloo to Weymouth is split from 10 to 5 cars at Bournemouth, and Exeter trains run the same from Salisbury.

Trains from Waterloo to Alton are cut in half every hour with services from the Shepperton branch.

SWR also warns: The last train of each day is earlier than the present.

Simon Calder12 January 2022 16:02

1642000448 World Health Organization says travel ban doesn’t work

You may be interested in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) view of the travel ban after the French government said it would close its borders to British travelers for the time being.

Shamelessly, UN agencies don’t believe they do a lot of good. On November 30, 2021, amid growing concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the body said:

An outright travel ban will not stop the international spread, putting a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods.

It could also negatively impact global health efforts during a pandemic by preventing countries from reporting and sharing epidemiologic and sequencing data.

Simon Calder12 January 2022 15:14

1641998921 French government confirms travel announcement by weekend

French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal said the current travel ban from the UK would be lifted soon, but did not say when it would be announced or what the requirements would be.

After the recent defense and security conference in Paris, M Attal said only that an announcement about easing restrictions would be made by the end of this week.

The news will disappoint many prospective travelers who were hoping to be announced today, paving the way for holidays and family travel to resume into the weekend. Now that seems unlikely.

Simon Calder12 January 2022 14:48

1641997355 British Airways launch a new route in London City.

Barcelona, ​​Luxembourg and Thessaloniki will be flying from London City Airport this summer through British Airways’ CityFlyer subsidiary.

The Link will be operated by regional jets of Embraer E190 aircraft popular with travelers because it has 2 x 2 seats.

The Luxembourg connection starts on March 27 and offers several services daily. The Barcelona route operates daily except for Saturday 19 June.

Thessaloniki is an odd departure from June 18th as weekly flights depart on Saturday afternoons and return early on Sunday mornings. The crew and aircraft will stay overnight in the northern Greek city. Currently, London City’s curfew prohibits take-offs and landings from 1:00pm on Saturdays to 12:30pm on Sundays for local residents to relax.

Flights also start to Milan Malpensa Airport (replacing Linate Airport, which is closer to the centre). Journey and Guernsey routes also return on Mondays and Fridays from 20 June to 2 September.

Tom Stoddart, managing director of BA CityFlyer, which will operate the new service, said: As customers start planning their next summer vacation, we wanted to offer new routes to some of the most popular European destinations.

(Simon Calder)

Simon Calder12 January 2022 14:22

1641995941 French announcement expected ‘by the weekend’

There has been a lot of speculation that the French government will announce the lifting of the UK travel ban today, but a recent report suggests that may not happen until later this week.

Times travel correspondent Ben Clatworth tweeted: “There is no decision on the French border action today, we will hear it until the end of the week.”

Anxious travelers are waiting for news to see if their planned trip will continue.

no. Twitter user Jeff Whitton, scheduled for Sunday, said:

Helen Coffey12 January 2022 13:59

