Uncle Nicky and Dj take a “giant leap” in their love life (RECAP)





[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 2 of This Is Us, One Giant Leap.]

This Is Us continues to unveil the history of the Pearson family as it expands to other branches of the main group.

In the series’ latest installment, “One Giant Leap,” fan favorites Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) and Dj (Lyric Ross) embark on two separate romantic journeys in a perfect juxtaposition of first loves in youth and more. late in life. Below, we break down all of the crucial and revealing episode’s key moments that could change the way fans view certain characters and their stories.

Uncle Nicky’s quest to find Sally

After Rebecca (Mandy Moore) gets fed up with Uncle Nicky’s longing for his first love from afar, she pushes him to find Sally. With the help of Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Huertas), they plan to take an overnight trip to the town Nicky claims to live in, packing bags and medicine for the trip.

As Nicky prepares to meet Sally like he’s a schoolboy picking out her outfit for the first day, Rebecca is more concerned with making sure everything is in order for their temporary absence at home. Once they hit the road, Miguel and Rebecca start asking questions about Sally, like if she’s single or not, but Nicky doesn’t say too much other than the fact that she’s supposedly single.

Nervous as always, the old man practices his first line for Sally on Rebecca and Miguel, and they cheer him on despite his embarrassment. Trying to relax, Rebecca turns on the radio and Blue Swede’s song “Hooked on a Feeling” transports her to a memory with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) where they ride around in a convertible.

When Nicky asks to make a pit stop so he can pick out a gift, they find a thrift store where he chooses a camera like the one he remembers Sally used in the ’70s. When the store owner wants making Nicky pay more than he thinks it’s worth, he starts to lose confidence and tries to cancel the whole trip. He admits he never spoke to that Sally they are driving to see because he thinks she’s the girl from his past.

Rebecca doesn’t let Nicky get away with this easily and says they’ve come this far, so he’ll have to follow the plan. Ultimately, when they find themselves at Sally’s door, Nicky is speechless and needs Rebecca and Miguel’s help to fill in the gaps and explain to Sally who he is. After remembering that she and Nicky met in Pittsburgh, Sally remembers him and invites everyone for a cold drink.

When they sit down, Sally explains that she gave up the hippie life for a job in the pharmaceutical industry as she moved in with her husband Eric (Jeffrey Nordling). The mention and appearance of Sally’s husband sets the tone for the remainder of the visit Nicky tries to break off. Instead, Sally invites them to stay for dinner and they sit down to eat together.

As they chat, Sally mentions remembering Jack, then Nicky remembers her personal recollection of their romance, adding a little too much detail. When he mentions the vet’s office, she says it unlocks all memories and says she was worried about getting Alzheimer’s disease. The comment touches Rebecca who talks about having it. Sally apologizes and Rebecca isn’t angry, she just brings up how she sweated the little things.

This leaves room for the rest of the dinner to share occasions when they have sweated up the little things for Miguel, it’s his hair because he’s afraid everything will go away, Eric mentions how worried he is for safety from the deck of the house after this was built without having been properly inspected. Nicky’s fixation had been Sally for many years, but he doesn’t regret it as it kept him going in life. As for Sally, she regrets having had a satellite dish because that’s when everything went wrong in her and in Eric’s marriage.

The bomb causes the dinner table to break as Sally leaves the room and Rebecca follows her. They talk about growing old and their fears that surround it. Sally mentions that she used to take pictures of herself all the time, to give up the practice as she got older. She wonders aloud when women stop wanting to see themselves in a youthful light.

Rebecca’s story involves salsa dancing with Miguel and an experience with a group of younger dancers who laughed at them. Rebecca says she blamed sciatica for not wanting to dance, but it was her loss of confidence. Together they make a pact to have more fun, taking a few Polaroids together before starting their farewells.

Taking one of the photos, Rebecca goes out with Miguel and sits in the car to give Nicky and Sally some alone time. Agreeing to meet in 50 years, he tells her how happy he is to find out that his photo was on one of his boards, which was worth it. They part with a hug and kiss on the cheek.

In the car, Rebecca apologizes for the work Miguel has in front of him, but he promises that they will come out “sick and in good health”. She also asks to start dancing salsa again, which leads to a soft kiss which Nicky aptly interrupts as he gets into the car. Deciding that it is best to start their next chapter, Nicky tells the couple that they will be heading back east to help build the Pearson family cabin.

We later see him on the plane where he begins to flirt with the flight attendant, who we learn is called Edie (Vanessa Bell Calloway). A flash forward to the recurring scene of the Pearsons reuniting at Rebecca’s bedside emerges, hinting that she will one day become his wife, responding to the mysterious ring we’ve known from season 4.

Dj trip to Boston

Dj packs a bag just like the older members of her extended family, but unlike the sleepover Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) think she’s having, she actually plans to visit. Malik (Asante Blackk) to Boston. Promising to stay with his friend Tiffany to study, Dj bids farewell to his family with a special “good luck” from Tess (Eris Baker), who seems to be in the game.

On the bus, she meets an old lady who transmits her wisdom to her about first loves, adding to the anticipation of Dj’s arrival. When she finally arrives in Boston, she is greeted by Malik and her baby girl Janelle who give her big hugs. They rush to Malik’s apartment for Janelle’s mother Jennifer to come and pick her up, only to be greeted by the agitated young woman.

Jennifer accuses Malik of being late and bickers with him before introducing herself to Dj. Malik defends his tardiness and disorganization in his classes at Harvard, but Jennifer does not accept him. Once Dj and Malik are alone, she asks what she can do to help him in his chaotic situation and he mentions that he needs an hour to finish a paper. She tells him to take two and in the meantime, she dresses in a new dress.

When he sees her, he can’t help but be amazed and the couple leave for a fun night out at a local college party. As the evening begins to wind down, she tells Malik that she’s ready to take the next step in their bond and they return to her apartment where they consummate their relationship.

When she gets home on the bus the next day, she receives a text from Randall asking her how breakfast went at Tiffany’s, taking the opportunity to incorporate a dad joke. Dj’s response is “life changing” because she can’t keep the smile on her face.

What will these new relationship dynamics mean for the rest of the season? Stay tuned as This Is Us continues on NBC.

This Is Us, Season 6, Tuesdays, 9 / 8c, NBC

