Harry Reid is in the United States CapitolExBulletin





A team of carriers from the United States Joint Force transport the flag-covered casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., To the rotunda of the United States Capitol where it will be on Wednesday. Somodevilla / Pool chip via AP .

WASHINGTON The late Senator Harry Reid was remembered on Wednesday on the United States Capitol as a “legendary leader,” a hard-line Democrat who emerged from poverty in a dusty mining town in Nevada to pass landmark legislation in the leading position. more powerful of the room.

President Joe Biden, who called Reid a “great American,” paid a silent tribute, stopping briefly as Reid was fit to be in the Capitol Rotunda. Biden made the sign of the cross and let his hand linger for a moment on the flag-draped coffin.

Reid reclined in the Capitol Rotunda as Vice President Kamala Harris, Senators and others joined in a ceremony almost as succinct as his own humorous style of hanging up the phone rather than indulging in long farewell. Reid, who had pancreatic cancer, died last month at the age of 82.

“Harry Reid made the world a better place,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

President Joe Biden honors former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in the United States Capitol Rotunda as Reid is in the state on Wednesday. Bill Clark / Pool via AP .

“To see him lead and legislate was to see a master at work,” said Pelosi, who worked alongside him when they were the first two Democrats in Congress. She called Reid a “legendary leader of great integrity.”

Reid served in Congress longer than anyone else in his Battle Born state and was the Senate Majority Leader alongside two presidents. He led the Senate during one of its most important legislative sessions, securing the Great Recession Economic Stimulus Bill and President Barack Obama’s landmark healthcare law.

Family members including Josh Reid, Rory Reid and Landra Gould watch a team of U.S. Joint Force porters carry the coffin of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to the United States Capitol. Brendan Smialowski / Pool via AP .

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., spoke of the need to explain Reid’s blunt and soft leadership style to new senators.

“Even though Harry spoke quietly, what he said carried the force of thunder,” Schumer said.

Schumer said Reid never forgot the struggles of families and places like the one he came from, and believed the government had a moral obligation to ensure that Americans had the opportunity to improve their lives. “Few have shaped the operation of this building like our dear friend from Nevada,” he said. “Not many people have dedicated their lives to working people like Harry did.

The service was largely closed to the public under COVID-19 protocols, although former colleagues, staff and others were allowed to visit it during the day. He was only the 15th senator to have the honor; his coffin rested on the catafalque used for Abraham Lincoln.

Harris did not speak during his visit, but stopped in front of the coffin in tribute, as did Republican leaders in Congress, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Representative Kevin McCarthy of California.

Biden, Obama and others paid tribute at a funeral service last weekend in Las Vegas, recalling Reid’s fiery spirit, his disinterest in Washington’s social scene, and his fearless approach to government.

The few words Reid spoke were often flint and on fire. He was not afraid to face presidents (he called George W. Bush a “loser”), criticize the fossil fuel industry (“coal makes us sick”) or declare war on Iraq ” lost ”. He titled his 2008 autobiography “The Good Fight”.

Former Senator Harry Reid’s coffin arrives in the Capitol Rotunda. AP Photo / Andrew Harnik, Pool .

Influential in retirement, Reid said Biden should only give his new presidency three weeks to try and work with Republicans. Otherwise, Biden would have to force changes to Senate obstruction rules to allow simple majority passage of election and voting rights legislation and other priorities, Reid said.

“The time will come when he has to move in and get rid of the obstruction,” Reid told The Associated Press.

With the Senate in difficult discussions this week over filibuster changes to push election and election laws beyond Republican objections, Schumer built on Reid’s legacy as “steward” of the Senate “.

“He also knew that the Senate had to adapt to changing times,” Schumer said.

Reid was born in the desolate mining town of Searchlight. His father was a hard rock miner who committed suicide. Her mother did laundry at home for brothels. (Reid and other kids were swimming in a brothel pool.) Searchlight was a place, he said, that “had seen better days.”

The city had no churches, his family no religion. But a photo of President Franklin D. Roosevelt hanging in the Reids’ house would influence his political career.

Landra Gould, widow of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, honors him in her casket during a memorial service in the Capitol Rotunda. Tom Williams / Pool via AP .

Reid hitchhiked about 40 miles to high school and joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as he progressed through college and law school. An amateur boxer, he once punched his future father-in-law after being refused a date with Landra Gould, who would become his wife. They have been married for 62 years.

At Wednesday’s ceremony, Landra Reid wore a black hat her husband often wore in his later years, as she sat in the rotunda with the couple’s five grown children. As she approached the coffin, she placed the hat under the dome of the Capitol, before reaching out for a farewell kiss.

First elected to the House in 1982 and re-elected in 1984, Reid then served 30 years in the Senate, including a decade as Democratic Leader of the Senate.

Along the way, Reid rewrote the map of Nevada by expanding public lands, shutting down the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste project outside of Las Vegas; and obtain the status of a national monument around the installation “City” by artist Michael Heizer in the desert. He quietly secured federal money to search for UFOs.

A man of few words, Reid often wrote notes to his family, colleagues, and a Nevada student advocate who had reached out to changes in immigration law. He has championed the Dream Act and Obama’s Deferred Action for Child Arrivals to protect young immigrants to the United States without legal status from deportation.

A team of US Joint Forces porters transport the coffin of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to the Capitol Rotunda. Somodevilla / Pool chip via AP .

As his power grew, Reid crafted a Democratic legacy for his state with Nevada’s first presidential caucus. He left behind a state apparatus that was sometimes referred to as the “Reid machine” for its enduring political power seeking to elect the next generation of Democratic leaders.

After a workout accident at home and with Democrats returning to the Senate minority, Reid announced he would not stand for re-election in 2016.

In his farewell speech in the Senate, he admitted to doing things that “probably a lot of people would not do.” But he passed his advice on to those wondering how he got from Searchlight to Washington.

“I didn’t do it because of my good looks. I didn’t do it because I’m a genius. I did it because I worked hard,” Reid said. “Whatever you want to try to do, make sure you work as hard as you can to try and do what you want to do.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer pay homage to Harry Reid’s coffin. Tom Williams / Pool via AP .

