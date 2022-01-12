US inflation climbs to 7% for the first time since 1982





Consumer price growth in the United States rose at the fastest pace in nearly four decades in December, fueling Federal Reserve fears about the threat of high inflation and its consequences for the economic recovery.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at a 7% year-on-year pace last month, an increase from the 6.8% rate recorded in November and the biggest jump since June 1982.

Despite the faster annual pace, month-over-month price increases moderated to 0.5% between November and December, compared to 0.8% in the previous period.

“Core” inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, accelerated even more significantly from the last reading.

It rose 5.5%, well above the previous annual pace of 4.9%. That translated into another monthly increase of 0.6 percent, the sixth time in the past nine months that this figure has exceeded 0.5 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“There is nothing in the details of the data to suggest that inflation is fading significantly,” said Eric Winograd, senior fixed income economist at AllianceBernstein.

Higher rents and other accommodation costs and used vehicle prices were the “biggest contributors” to the December increase, according to the BLS. Since December 2020, these expenses have increased by 4.1%. Used car prices continued to rise, increasing 3.5% from the previous month and almost 40% from a year ago.

Energy prices fell 0.4% from November – the first drop in months – and gasoline prices also fell.

Food prices also once again contributed to the historically high figures. Restaurant meal costs were up 0.6% from a month ago, a 6% year-over-year increase and the biggest increase since January 1982.

The overall food index rose 0.5 percent, a more modest pace than the previous period. The cost of clothing, furnishings and medical care has also increased.

The data, which was released by the BLS on Wednesday, comes just a day after Jay Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, warned that high inflation was a “serious threat” to the labor market recovery and said affirmed the central bank’s intentions to quickly reduce its support for monetary policy.

“The Fed is late now, so the urgency you hear in Powell’s voice on inflation is that he’s catching up,” said Tom Porcelli, chief US economist at RBC Capital Markets. “The rationale for the Fed to respond to inflation came months ago.”

Porcelli expects the Fed to hike rates four times in 2022, starting in March, and four more times in 2023.

Senior officials have begun sketching out their plans to raise interest rates to near zero levels once they reach their dual target of maximum employment and inflation, which averages 2 percent in the US. over time.

Data for December showed further signs that inflation was picking up in a broader section of the economy and was more likely to anchor. This will increase the pressure on the Biden administration on its management of the economy as the 2022 midterm elections approach.

As the US president led a booming economy that created more than 6 million jobs last year as the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, the perception of a strong recovery has been undermined by soaring prices and supply chain disruptions.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that as his administration “makes progress in slowing the rate of price increases,” the data has highlighted “that we still have work to do, with price increases still too high. and tight family budgets “.

“This is obviously an area of ​​real challenge,” a senior White House official told the Financial Times ahead of the publication. “While the projections expect a moderation [of inflation] throughout the year the president and administration are focused and try to get things done as much as possible. “

The White House has attempted to reduce bottlenecks at key ports, crack down on anti-competitive behavior in certain markets such as the meat industry, and encourage increased production of oil around the world to lower fuel prices. oil. However, he refrained from adopting other anti-inflation measures, such as removing tariffs on Chinese imports.

Inflation data in the United States caused the Fed to turn sharply late last year and swayed global financial markets for months. But Wednesday’s reading, which was largely in line with economists’ forecasts, did not immediately trickle down to the $ 22 billion US Treasury market.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury index yield fell 0.02 percentage points to 1.72% as a result of the data, with marginal selling pressure pushing up the yield on the price-sensitive two-year note. policies from 0.02 percentage point to 0.90%.

The US stock market opened higher as investors digested data that appeared to keep the Fed on track for four-quarter point rate hikes this year.

“The Fed faces both a labor market that acts as if it is closer to peak employment and high inflation,” said Tiffany Wilding, economist at Pimco. “This suggests that their politics should be more neutral, instead of being extraordinarily easy.”

“Their political backbone is consistent with this,” she added.

Additional reporting by Eric Platt and Kate Duguid in New York

