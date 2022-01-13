Timeline: UK Government Claims Party Violating COVID Rules | coronavirus pandemic news





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being pressured to resign after admitting he violated the government’s coronavirus lockdown after attending a garden party at his home on Downing Street in May 2020.

Johnson’s apology and apology marked the latest and most high-profile scandal in a series of controversies over a rule-breaking gathering involving Conservative party leaders, his staff and other dignitaries since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Several of these events took place throughout 2020 as the UK struggled to combat the burgeoning virus cases that have sparked a historic economic downturn and widespread depression with tens of thousands of deaths amid strict regulations imposed on British daily life.

The parties to the allegations, which all took place in various places in the capital, London, were only recently revealed after the British media had been reporting them since early last month.

They are currently being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who is tasked with overseeing an investigation into whether a rally has been held in violation of COVID-19 restrictions from the Johnson government.

Below is a timeline of the parties who are alleged to have occurred.

May 15, 2020

In the photo, Johnson and his wife Carrie, then chief adviser Dominic Cummings and senior personal assistant Martin Reynolds, sit around a table in Downing Street Gardens, sharing cheese and wine.

In the photo released last month, another four people were sitting around a nearby table drinking alcohol, and a larger group was standing a little further away.

Johnson dismissed speculation that the images were documents from an event held in violation of COVID-19 restrictions, arguing that the people gathered inside were people talking about work at work.

At the time, Britain was still in its first nationwide blockade. Schools were closed to most students, pubs and restaurants were closed, and there were strict controls on social mixing.

Two people from different families could meet outdoors, but they had to keep a distance of 2 meters (6.5 feet). According to guidelines issued for the workplace, face-to-face meetings should be attended only by essential participants.

May 20, 2020

About 40 people, including Johnson and his wife, are said to have attended the drink-bringing party at Downing Street Gardens.

As revealed earlier this week, invitations to the event were previously emailed by Reynolds to more than 100 Prime Minister’s staff.

Prime Minister Johnson said he was attending a meeting before the British Parliament on Wednesday, claiming that he thought it was a business event at the time.

The prime minister said he entered the Downing Street Gardens to thank employees during the pandemic before returning to office 25 minutes later.

In retrospect, he said, the event should have stopped going on.

The same lockout rules that were in effect five days ago, on May 15th, were in effect at the time.

November 13, 2020

Johnson was said to have delivered a resignation address to a leaving employee at a small-group event and attended a party at his private home on Downing Street in London.

An unnamed source told the BBC that several employees attended the meeting with Mrs. Johnson at his apartment. The broadcaster cited the latter spokesperson as denying the party.

November 25, 2020

About 20 officials held an impromptu drinking party at the Treasury Department weeks after a second national coronavirus lockdown was implemented, according to media reports citing an unnamed government source.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who announced the fall budget and spending review earlier on the same day, was not present and was reportedly unaware of the event before it took place.

A department spokesperson later claimed that only a small number of employees were present at the meeting.

At that time, people were forbidden to socialize indoors with other family members. Taverns, restaurants and shops were closed and people were told to stay at home unless there was a specific reason, such as work or education.

November 27, 2020

Johnson is said to have delivered another farewell speech to an aide as he left Downing Street at a crowded retirement party.

British daily The Guardian reported that the prime minister mentioned how busy the event was during his speech, citing an unnamed source.

The same lockdown rules that were in effect two days earlier, on November 25th, were in effect at the time.

December 10, 2020

The Ministry of Education is reportedly holding an office meeting in London to thank its employees for their hard work during the pandemic.

It is known that about 20 people attended the event held at the department store and provided drinks and snacks.

A senior official later said that the party was instigated by then-Education Minister Gavin Williamson.

A second national coronavirus lockdown was officially lifted at the time of the event and ended on December 2nd, but indoor social mixing between different family members is still banned in London and many other parts of the UK as the Johnsons government pursues localization . Access to ongoing virus restrictions.

December 14, 2020

A high-ranking Conservative party leader holds a rally at the party headquarters in Westminster, London.

The event was organized by campaign staff of the then Conservative Party (then Shaun Bailey, then London mayor candidate) who was partying with over 20 other people at the time.

Bailey, who lost her attempt to take over the current mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, later resigned from two London parliamentary committees when news of the rally broke out.

The event took place on the day it was announced that stronger restrictions on xie jiao would be imposed on London starting December 17th as London moves from Tier 2 to Tier 3 under the government’s regional approach to countering the virus. Indoor socializing between different family members was still prohibited.

December 15, 2020

Johnson was known to be participating in an online Christmas quiz organized for Downing Street employees, while apparently violating social distancing rules.

A photo published last month by the British newspaper Sunday Mirror showed the prime minister and two team members sitting side by side at the Downing Street library attending an event. Johnson has since denied any wrongdoing.

At the time, virus restrictions in London banned social interaction between different family members indoors.

December 16, 2020

Transport officials threw a party in their London office the day the capital entered the three-tier limit.

The British newspaper The Daily Mirror reported that nearly a dozen people attended the event last month, with attendees drinking and dancing.

Transport Secretary Grant Shops said he did not attend the meeting and had no knowledge of the party until later.

December 18, 2020

A Christmas party on Downing Street is said to be attended by 40-50 people.

Officials and political officials were said to have eaten cheese, drank wine and exchanged gifts at the event until late in the evening.

Johnson’s office initially denied that the party had been held, but a video later obtained by British broadcaster ITV News showed then Prime Minister Allegra Stratton joking about reports of the meeting.

The fictitious party was a business meeting and social distancing was not followed, said Stratton, who later resigned.

The Christmas party took place while London was still under Tier 3 restrictions. In other words, indoor gatherings of two or more people in different households were banned. Work parties were also banned at that time.

