US judge rejects Prince Andrew’s offer to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse trial





London – A U.S. District Judge on Wednesday dismissed a petition from Britain’s Prince Andrew to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre alleging he sexually assaulted her when she was 17. Lawyers for Andrew have argued that the action should be dismissed due to a 2009 deal that Guiffre signed with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Lewis Kaplan said the 2009 deal “cannot be said to” benefit Andrew.

“Regardless of whether the language of liberation applies to Prince Andrew, the agreement, at a minimum, is ‘reasonably open to more than one interpretation’ on the equally important question of whether this defendant can invoke him.” , said Judge Kaplan.

Giuffre’s 2009 deal with Epstein

In 2009, Giuffre accepted $ 500,000 from Jeffrey Epstein to settle a lawsuit she filed against him in Florida. Part of this agreement extends protection to “any other person or entity who might have been included as a potential defendant (” other potential defendants “) against all and all kinds of [claims] which says early parties have already had … or may have, against Jeffrey Epstein, or other potential defendants. “

In an effort to get Giuffre’s lawsuit dismissed, Andrew’s lawyers argued that he was among the “other potential defendants” protected by this 2009 agreement, and therefore should be released from any claims that Giuffre could do against him.

Giuffre and his lawyers argued that Andrew was not among the “other potential defendants” the agreement referred to. He was not named in the Florida lawsuit, although Giuffre alleged in that lawsuit that she had been toured the world by Epstein to have sex with men, “including royalty, politicians, academics, businessmen and / or professional and personal acquaintances “.

Giuffre filed a civil action against Andrew in New York City in August, claiming she was coerced into sex with him in 2001 by Epstein, who committed suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019, and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell , who was herself recently convicted of sex trafficking. .

