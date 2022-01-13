Why are energy bills going up? UK price hike explained by rising wholesale gas prices and forecast for 2022





The sharp rise in wholesale gas costs has put pressure on the energy industry.

Households across the UK have been warned that their energy bills could go up further in 2022.

Sign up for our Money Savers newsletter. i Newsletter that blocks noise

Here’s why energy rates are skyrocketing and why rates are expected to rise even more from April 2022.

Why are energy bills going up?

The sharp rise in wholesale gas costs has put pressure on the energy industry and exposed cracks.

As the energy crisis hit businesses, wholesale gas prices have risen 250% since January and 70% in August alone.

Factors driving up prices include supply and demand across Europe last year, especially during the cold winter.

The cold this winter puts pressure on global supplies and store gas levels are consequently much lower than usual.

While more homes are using gas for air conditioning due to non-seasonal warm weather in Asia, a reported political move has reduced supply in Russia.

What are the impacts of rising energy bills?

More than 20 energy companies have already gone bankrupt as smaller companies struggle to cope with the continuing rise in wholesale gas costs.

Businesses took on the initial financial burden before the October 2021 energy price cap lifts some of that burden.

However, some smaller companies, such as Pure Planet and Avro Energy, couldn’t pay back quickly enough to fill the hole.

Ministers and Ofgem have worked with struggling suppliers and many have been involved in independent regulators’ last resort supplier processes.

And while no one ran out of energy in the process, consumers are turning to significantly higher rates or tariffs.

Energy price caps are now at 1,277 per year, which has been raised from 1,138 per year since October and is likely to rise again in the new year.

Will energy prices rise again in 2022?

As the cost of living rises, households in general have been hit by rising energy bills, especially in the second half of 2021.

And as demand increases in the winter months, many industry leaders predict that the amount billed to consumers in the spring of 2022 will increase by up to 50%.

Energy UK CEO Emma Pinchbeck has warned that “domestic energy prices will rise by 45% to 50% in the spring”.

read more

“It looks pretty serious in the spring. This is a system-wide issue right now. We call on the UK Treasury to intervene like everyone else. [in Europe], Pinchbeck told the BBC Radio 4s Today program.

About 20% of consumer energy bills are set by suppliers, Pinchbeck said, and the government charges VAT and other charges on the bill.

“A large part of this bill is policy costs. Many other governments across Europe have cut taxes or VAT on the bill.

“In the UK, we can save about $90 per customer.

“There is also a policy cost on energy rates that the government has negotiated to eliminate. Mainly for electricity rates they can advance it.

“We can save about $190 per customer,” she added.

Good Energy CEO Nigel Falklington said the situation was a national crisis.

Editor’s Message:

Thanks for reading. NationalWorld is a new national news brand created by a team of journalists, editors, videographers and designers living and working across the UK. Learn more about team members and editorial value. We want to start a community among our readers, so follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and keep the conversation going. You can also sign up for our email newsletter and receive daily curated selections of the best reading material in your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalworld.com/lifestyle/money/why-are-energy-bills-going-up-uk-price-increase-explained-amid-rising-wholesale-gas-prices-and-2022-forecast-3507001 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos