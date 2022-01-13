Sony withdraws PlayStation Now subscription cards from UK retailers • Eurogamer.net





There are claims that an extended Plus service is in the works.

Sony has told UK retailers that PlayStation Now cards, which can be used to purchase fixed subscription terms for the company’s game streaming and download services, will no longer be available for sale in stores starting January 21. playstation plus.

This comes according to a new report from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grub, who shares as an example of the move an email recently distributed by senior executives at UK retailer Game to store associates. “Stores must remove all POS and ESD cards from all customer-facing areas by the end of Wednesday, January 19th, and update their Digital Bays according to this week’s upcoming commercial updates,” the message reads.

Although no reason was given in the share portion of the email to remove the card, reports have emerged that Sony is preparing to retire PlayStation Now, which allows users to stream and download newer and older titles from the PlayStation catalog. A much expanded version of the more popular PlayStation Plus service.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games – PS5 and PS4 – January 2022.

Currently, a Plus subscription is required to play most online games on PlayStation, and members also get access to a small amount of games each month. However, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported in December that Sony is exploring ways to integrate PlayStation Plus and Now into a single service, codenamed Spartacus, starting this spring.

This move means Sony is abandoning the PlayStation Now brand entirely to offer a fairly sophisticated PlayStation Plus service that consists of three subscription tiers. The first is functionally identical to the existing PlayStation Plus offerings, while the second gives subscribers access to a large catalog of PlayStation 4 games alongside their PS5 titles.

PlayStation Now’s streaming capabilities are reserved for Tier 3, and Schreier claims it will also offer extended demos and a library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games. This third subscription tier will bring Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PlayStation Plus more inline, combining Game Pass’s comprehensive library of downloadable and streamable titles to play Xbox games online with Xbox Game Pass Gold. .

Back in August, sources told Eurogamer about plans for more expensive premium PlayStation Plus products, including the recently purchased animation streaming service Crunchyroll.

Sony hasn’t publicly stated that an imminent PlayStation Plus overhaul is underway, but claims that it’s working with a UK retailer today to bring PlayStation Now-branded cards from stores gives at least additional credence to previous reports. I have asked Sony for comment on this latest news and I will update this story as I hear more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2022-01-12-sony-reportedly-pulling-playstation-now-subscription-cards-from-uk-retailers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos