



In the UK, alcohol and drug use has reached epidemic levels and is now commonplace that can happen to anyone, campaign activists have revealed a new parliamentary investigation into the matter.

The Home Affairs Selection Committee has been told that up to 15% of women and up to 7% of men are addicted to alcohol or drugs.

Hannah Stratton, 51, from Cornwall, told the committee that she became seriously ill when she drank her alcohol in a quiet bar in Newquay.

She also revealed that her two daughters had the same fate and told lawmakers: Hey, who took the pills this weekend? It’s too routine.

When Stratton blogged about her experience, she said 100 people had contacted her.

Helena Conibear, CEO of the Alcohol Education Trust (AET), said in a survey of 747 people that it saw a surge of 94 (12.6%) and 15% of women and 7% of men.

Surprisingly, only 8% of those who were spiked reported it to the police or medical staff, she said.

She noted that a separate survey of 23,000 students from 19 colleges and universities saw a surge of 11 percent of those surveyed.

Conibear told the committee: We need more research into what is a true epidemic. If 1 in 10 people experience spiking, we really need to do something about it.

She said: Our message is that it can be any drink almost anywhere, and it can happen to anyone.

She added that 35% of the incidents occurred at private parties. The very scary thing about it is that spiking is happening or is allowed by the wider friendship group.

Conibear and Dawn Dines, creators of the stamp-out spiking campaign, recommend making Spike a specific crime.

Conibear said: The reason Spikes are so prevalent is because the perpetrators now know there are no consequences.

According to data released by 23 police officers under the Freedom of Information Act, there were 1,466 reports of spikes last year, up from 722 the year before, the House of Representatives said.

Conibear said: Nine in 2019, eight in 2020 and just one in 2021.

Conservative MP James Daly asked witnesses if they thought spiking was the most prevalent repeat crime in the country at the moment. Both Conibear and Dines said yes.

Zara Owen, a 20-year-old student at Nottingham University, told the committee last year how she was injected with drugs at a nightclub. I woke up with a really sharp, painful pain in my leg that made me limp. It is terrifying to know that someone has injected drugs into my body without my knowledge.

Former Children’s Minister Tim Loughton praised Owen for talking about the matter. He said: When I was in school this happened in a Bulgarian secret agent or a James Bond movie.

Alexi Skitinis told lawmakers she had serious kidney problems after drinking at a club in Las Vegas.

Skitinis from South Wales said: Three days later, I was finally admitted to the hospital. Obviously, it was a very scary time. I want to let people know about this. We know that most people who have been spiked are women, but anyone can get a spike at any time. After that, I didn’t touch alcohol for almost two years.

They say they didn’t report it. He said: It would have been wiped under the carpet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/jan/12/drink-spiking-uk-campaigners-mps-inquiry

