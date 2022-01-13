United States approves release of five other Guantanamo detainees | Prison news





The five men from Yemen, Somalia and Kenya are among 39 detainees still held by the United States in a notorious facility in Cuba.

The United States has approved the release of five more prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay military installation, although that doesn’t mean they will be leaving the controversial prison anytime soon.

Three of the five detainees are from Yemen, one from Somalia and the other from Kenya, according to documents released online by the US Department of Defense this week.

Collectively, the men spent 85 years in the prison opened two decades ago for the so-called war on terrorist detainees following the Al Qaeda attacks of September 11, 2001.

Of the 39 detainees currently held in the US center in Cuba, 18 were released for release, following case reviews in November and December. These 18 men have not been charged with any crime, AFP news agency reported.

The five men newly authorized for release are: Somali Guleed Hassan Ahmed (also known as Guled Hassan Duran); the Kenyan Mohammed Abdul Malik Bajabu; and Omar Muhammad Ali al-Rammah, Moath Hamza al-Alwi and Suhayl al-Sharabi from Yemen.

Hassan Duran, his lawyers said, would be the first detainee brought to Guantanamo from a black CIA site to be recommended for release, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The Pentagon’s Periodic Review Board found that the five men did not, or no longer pose, a threat to the United States.

But like others whose release has been approved, their ability to leave prison could be delayed as Washington seeks arrangements with inmates’ home countries, or other nations, to accept them.

Currently, the United States will not repatriate Yemenis due to the country’s civil war, nor Somalis, whose homeland is also mired in conflict.

The release approvals indicated an accelerated effort by President Joe Biden’s administration to resolve the situations of the 39 remaining Guantanamo prisoners, after his predecessor Donald Trump effectively froze the action.

Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of the opening of the prison and sparked new calls from international human rights organizations to shut it down. Human rights groups accuse the United States of arbitrarily detaining hundreds of people during this period and torturing dozens.

Of the 39 men still detained at Guantanamo, 27 have not been charged with any crime, Human Rights Watch reported.

On Monday, a UN human rights panel called on Washington to close this horrific chapter of relentless human rights violations.

Writing on the Lawfare website, US Senator Dianne Feinstein said inmates to be tried, including 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, could be tried in US civilian courts rather than the covert and troubled system of commissions. military.

Now that the United States’ war in Afghanistan is over, it is time to close the gates of Guantanamo once and for all, Feinstein said.

Guantanamo defense attorneys say some of the men still detained have mental health issues that make it difficult to present a case for release or organize a future life in their home country or elsewhere.

Khalid Ahmed Qasim, whose case was reviewed in December, was denied release even though Pentagon review officials admitted he was not an important person in al Qaeda or Taliban and did not pose a significant threat.

But they said he would often not submit to prison authorities and had no plans for his future if released. The board encourages the inmate to work immediately to show better compliance and better management of his emotions, he said.

He also asked his lawyers to produce a plan on how his mental health issues will be handled if he were to be transferred out of Guantanamo.

In the 20 years since the opening of Guantanamo, the United States has spent more than $ 540 million a year to hold prisoners there, according to Human Rights Watch.

