UK’s natural population to start declining by 2025





New data show that the UK’s natural population will begin to decline by the middle of the decade, leading to dependence on immigration to increase its productive population.

Low birthrates and an aging population mean more people will die than annual births by 2025, indicating a long-term reversal of historical trends, the Statistics Office showed a forecast released on Wednesday.

The figures indicate that the UK’s population is aging faster than expected, fueling concerns about rising costs for senior care, pensions and health care for the country.

Previous estimates, based on data from 2018, predicted that deaths would not exceed births by 2043. But according to ONS, there will be 4,000 more deaths than those born in the UK in 2025-26.

“This reveals the scale of the challenge we face in meeting the needs of our population while maintaining the size of the state we were accustomed to in the past,” said Ben Zaranko, chief research economist at the Institute for Fiscal. research.

According to ONS, the total population size will grow by 3.2% over the next 10 years, but this will be the result of 2.2 million people moving to the UK.

According to projections based on assumptions about fertility, mortality and migration, the total population, taking into account migration, will begin to decline in 2058.

Madeleine Sumption, director of Oxford University’s Migration Observatory, said inbound immigration tends to increase the productive population and could boost public finances in the short term.

“I think net immigration will help the UK prevent population decline, which is very difficult for governments to manage,” she said.

But in the long run, Sumption adds, net migration doesn’t have to be a “great solution” for an aging population. “It alleviates the pressures of aging, not solves them.”

ONS estimates that by 2045, the population aged 85 and over will nearly double to 3.1 million, or 4.3% of the population.

One of the questions facing governments in the light of change is whether to finance additional state spending on seniors through other means, such as increasing income taxes or levies on rent, capital, or pensions.

Alistair McQueen, Aviva’s head of savings and retirement, said, “The state will face increasing legislation on health care, social services and pensions.”

Life expectancy is expected to increase, but ONS has downgraded its forecast from 2018. Now, in 2045, we expect men and women to live 0.6 and 0.4 years less, respectively, than previously thought.

suggestion

Jonathan Portes, professor of economics at King’s College London, said that “it’s not possible” that the slowdown in life expectancy is due to a decade of austerity measures.

ONS says the number of births in the UK will decline over the next decade. The total population in 2045 is projected to be 71 million, 1.8 million fewer than the previous estimate.

Portes said low fertility rates could be linked to a lack of affordable childcare, poor employment and precarious housing, which could keep young people from having children.

“If the economy and infrastructure aren’t at the level that young people want to have as many children as they want, then they’re doing it wrong,” he said.

“We need to create a society where young people from the lower and middle classes feel they can have children.”

