US lawmaker proposes bill to limit the Fed’s ability to issue CBDCs





Minnesota Representative Tom Emmer has announced that he will introduce legislation to prevent the Federal Reserve from acting as a retail bank in the potential issuance of a digital dollar.

In an announcement Wednesday, Emmer said the bill would ban the Fed from issuing a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, directly to U.S. consumers. Forcing the government entity to force users to open accounts to access the benefits of a digital dollar, according to the Minnesota representative, would put the Fed on an insidious path similar to China’s digital authoritarianism.

The Fed does not, and should not, have the power to offer retail bank accounts, Emmer said. Either way, any CBDC implemented by the Fed must be open, unauthorized, and private. This means that any digital dollar should be accessible to everyone, transact on a transparent blockchain for everyone, and maintain the privacy elements of cash.

Today, I tabled a bill prohibiting the Fed from issuing central bank digital currency directly to individuals. Here’s why it’s important: pic.twitter.com/S7pQ5rVc6n

Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) January 12, 2022

In addition to allegations of potential financial oversight, U.S. lawmakers have criticized the Fed’s deployment of a CBDC as being too centralized, leaving users’ personal information vulnerable to attack. According to Emmer, a digital dollar should aim to protect financial privacy, maintain the dominance of the country’s fiat currency, and encourage innovation.

The bill’s introduction came just a day after Jerome Powell said the Fed would release its report on CBDCs in the coming weeks after several delays. In a confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, the Fed chairman also responded in the affirmative when Senator Pat Toomey questioned the Federal Reserve’s ability to act as a retail bank.

Some have advocated, as you know, that a central bank digital dollar be used and developed in such a way that individual Americans have retail accounts with the Fed, and that the Fed become the retail banker for the America, Toomey said. It seems to me that there is absolutely nothing in the history, the experience, the expertise, the capabilities of the Fed, which lends the Fed to be a retail bank.

Related: U.S. Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Fix Infrastructure Act’s Encryption Reporting Requirement

Emmer has previously advocated for greater regulatory clarity for digital assets in the United States through legislation, introducing bills in May and July 2021. He and other lawmakers have also questioned the decision of the United States. Securities and Exchange Commissions not to approve a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (BTC). , appealing directly to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

