UK “living with covid” as China shuts down Quartz





The Omicron wave is breaking records for the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world, threatening a global pandemic recovery two years after it began. But the reaction is not unanimous.

China has locked down three cities and 20 million people and has already taken a toll on global supply chains, while other countries and regions such as France, Quebec, Hong Kong and Australia have strict travel bans and mandatory vaccinations, while the UK has lifted restrictions. easing and encouraging residents. To live with Corona. Although criticized, our approach to recognizing the possibility that COVID-19 will eventually become a pandemic is no different from the seasonal flu.

UK, covid and doubling on life

The UK currently has few vaccine obligations, no prior coronavirus testing requirements for travelers entering the UK, and may suspend free testing entirely.

The UK government is encouraging citizens to learn to live with the coronavirus after Prime Minister Boris Johnson repealed a bill calling for face masks and social distancing last summer and only partially restored the mask rules when the Omicron outbreak first occurred. have been doing

Johnson’s laissez-faire policy may have been shaped by an illegal drinking party attended by dozens of employees, and the rest of the country faced stringent lockdowns in 2020, which he is now under scrutiny and is facing demands to leave. The UK government has been pushing for a policy of living with the coronavirus to some extent since its inception, either through herd immunity or postponing lockdowns out of fear of behavioral fatigue.

Danielle Ompad, associate professor of epidemiology at New York University’s School of Global Public Health, speaks of the concept pushed by British officials that if you can live, everything is fine, but some people die. She points out that while cases of Omicron appear to be less severe, especially in vaccinated people, the virus is also more contagious, so it still has the potential to overwhelm the health care system.

The UK government has had to build makeshift hospitals and mobilize British troops to cope with its most recent surge, suggesting that it is not yet ready to live with the coronavirus. But the principles are in place and anyway, for now, it makes the UK an exception among most developed countries.

When will a pandemic become endemic?

The world is tired of the coronavirus lockdown, and other countries are considering a similar approach to the UK. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said this week he plans to ask European officials to treat the coronavirus more endemic as the country’s coronavirus death rate is declining.

Ompad said it’s hard to say when the COVID-19 pandemic will become endemic. The last major pandemic of this scale was the influenza virus, a world not as global as it is today. Even if the disease is endemic, there may be seasonal variations and outbreaks.

One thing seems certain, Ompad adds. Further lockdowns are likely and will continue to make living with the virus more difficult if people do not take minimal measures such as getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and wearing face masks.

