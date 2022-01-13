US announces sanctions after North Korean missile launch





People watch television footage from a file of a report on North Korea firing what appeared to be a pair of ballistic missiles off its east coast in Seoul, South Korea on September 15, 2021.

Kim Hong Ji | Reuters

WASHINGTON The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it was imposing sanctions on eight people and entities for their work in developing weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile-related programs for Pyongyang.

The sanctions follow at least two known tests of North Korean ballistic missiles. The Treasury Department first announced sanctions against five North Koreans, then the State Department followed up with measures targeting a North Korean, a Russian and a Russian entity.

The most recent test took place on Monday, the second launch in a week. He is from the northern province of Jagang and traveled some 430 miles before diving into the East Sea, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

CNBC Politics

“Today’s actions, part of the United States’ continued efforts to counter the DPRK’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, target its continued use of overseas representatives to procure illegally goods for weapons, “said the Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. Brian Nelson said in a statement Wednesday.

“The latest missile launches by the DPRK are further proof that it continues to advance prohibited programs despite calls from the international community for diplomacy and denuclearization,” he added.

The designated persons are:

Choe Myong Hyon, a DPRK national based in Russia Sim Kwang Sok, a chief representative based in China who worked to purchase steel alloys Kim Song Hun, a representative based in China who worked to purchase software and products Kang Chol Hak, a representative based in China who purchased goods from Chinese companies Pyon Kwang Chol, the deputy representative of a suspected hedging company for a subordinate organization of the Second Academy of Natural Sciences located in China, where he first assigned in 2014O Yong Ho, a DPRK national based in RussiaRoman Anatolyevich Alar, a Russian national

The Russian target company is Parsek LLC.

Last week, Pyongyang said it had successfully tested a sophisticated hypersonic missile.

Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that the United States was still evaluating whether this test was a hypersonic missile with a maneuverable warhead.

Under UN Security Council resolutions, all ballistic missile testing by North Korea is banned.

The missile tests, which follow a series of weapons tests in 2021, underscore the ambition of third-generation North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to expand military capabilities amid stalled nuclear talks with United States.

During his reign, the reclusive state carried out its most powerful nuclear test, launched its first-ever intercontinental ballistic missile, and threatened to send missiles into waters near the U.S. territory of Guam.

