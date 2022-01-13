UK begins negotiations with India to start Five-Star Trade Year





The International Trade Minister visits New Delhi to officially start negotiations on an ambitious new free trade agreement with the world’s largest democracy. This agreement will bring enormous benefits to both countries and could increase our total trade by up to 28 billion a year by 2035 and increase wages across the UK by up to 3 billion dollars. The visit shows the UK is leaning towards the Indo-Pacific region and kicks off the Five-Star Trade Year with plans to negotiate with Canada, Mexico and the Gulf, and secure accession to the 8.4 trillion CPTPP trade bloc.

The UK and India will kick off negotiations on an ambitious free trade agreement today (Thursday, 13 January) at an event in New Delhi.

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan will meet with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to initiate official talks on a deal that could provide significant benefits to both countries.

India is one of the largest and fastest growing economies in the world, and a bold new deal will put British companies at the forefront of supplying India with a middle class, expected to grow to 2.5 billion consumers by 2050. By 2050, it will become the world’s third-largest economy with more people than the United States and the EU combined.

One deal has the potential to nearly double the UK’s exports to India, increase total annual trade by 28 billion won by 2035 and raise wages across the UK by up to 3 billion won. Investments by Indian companies already support 95,000 jobs across the UK.

The UK wants an agreement that lowers barriers to business and trade with India, a 1.4 billion consumer market and 2.2 trillion economy, including tariff cuts on British cars and Scotch whiskey exports.

The deal with India marks a major step forward in Britain’s strategy to refocus trade in the Indo-Pacific region, home to half of the world’s population and 50% of global economic growth. A new economic partnership with India, along with the UK member of CPTPP, a huge Asia-Pacific trading bloc, will create a pillar supporting free and fair trade in the region.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

The trade deal with India’s booming economy provides tremendous benefits to UK businesses, workers and consumers. Taking India’s historic partnership to the next level, Britain’s independent trade policy is creating jobs, raising wages and driving innovation across the country.

The UK has a world-class business and expertise that we can be proud of, from Scotch Whiskey distilleries to financial services and state-of-the-art regenerative technologies. We seize the opportunities offered by the growing Indo-Pacific economy to solidify our position on the global stage and provide jobs and growth domestically.

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

The deal with India is a golden opportunity to put UK companies at the forefront as the Indian economy continues to grow rapidly. By 2050, India will be the third largest economy in the world with a middle class with nearly 250 million shoppers. We want to open up this huge new market for great UK producers and manufacturers in industries ranging from food and beverage to service and automotive.

As an independent and close deal, the UK is expanding our economic horizons and forging stronger partnerships with some of the world’s fastest-growing economies. India marks the start of an ambitious five-star year for UK trade and will show how the deals we are negotiating will help boost economies in all countries and level all parts of the UK.

The UK-India FTA offers several advantages:

It plays a key role in our ambition to double trade with India by 2030 – fueling the growth of more than 23 billion trade relations in total in 2019. Easing Barriers to UK Exports Removal of tariffs alone could boost exports to India by up to 6.8 billion, supporting billions of dollars, creating thousands of jobs across the UK. Important UK exports such as scotch whiskey and automobiles now face heavy tariffs of 150% and 125% respectively. Leveling the UK DIT analysis shows that a trade deal with India could boost the economy of every country and region in the UK. For example, in the West Midlands, almost 30,000 people were employed through Indian investments in 2019 and the region could see a massive increase of up to 300m through opportunities for auto and parts manufacturers. Investing in UK jobs – International investment by Indian companies is already supporting 95,000 jobs across the UK and could grow with new trade agreements. Promoting the UK’s green industry – The Indian government plans to install 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, and even more in the coming decades. The UK’s world-leading renewable energy industry is likely to benefit from barrier-lowering deals, such as UK import tariffs of up to 15% on wind turbine components. CBI President Lord Karan Bilimoria said:

CBI is pleased to begin negotiations on an FTA between the UK and India. This trade agreement with India, a rapidly developing global economic powerhouse, could usher in a new era of partnerships and pave the way for important trade and investment opportunities for UK and Indian companies. To fully realize its growth potential, the UK must focus on areas that will drive future economic success, such as collaborative innovation and stronger regulatory co-ordination. Above all, trade is a key tool for economic growth and prosperity in all regions and countries.

Mike Hawes, Chief Executive Officer of the Automobile Manufacturers and Traders Association (SMMT) said:

The automotive industry supports fair and balanced trade deals with both new and existing markets. India is one of the fastest growing global markets with growing demand for personal mobility and long-term plans for a transition to electric vehicles. This presents a major opportunity for British automakers that have already proven attractive to investment in India due to their global competitiveness, diversity and expertise. The key to future trade relations will be the gradual elimination of tariffs, strengthening trade facilitation and the reduction of other trade barriers, which can be very complex and burdensome.

Richard Heald OBE, Group Chair, UK-India Business Council said:

UKIBC warmly welcomes the start of these important negotiations. In particular, the breadth and ambition to cover goods and services, particularly IP-rich digitally-based services, which the UK and India already excel at, are outlined. What matters to both businesses and consumers is when the world’s fifth and sixth largest economies negotiate FTAs. India is an increasingly attractive destination and as Indian opportunities increase, FTAs ​​will make it easier for UK companies to trade and invest there.

The first round of negotiations is expected to begin next week, and the UK could be the earliest to start formal talks between the negotiating teams after launch.

During her visit to India, the Minister of International Trade will co-chair a meeting of the UK-India Joint Economic and Trade Committee to review how companies from both countries will benefit from the existing market access commitments under the UK-India Enhanced Trade Partnership last agreed. . Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India in May.

She will also meet with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to discuss broader bilateral cooperation.

Note to editors:

According to Department of International Trade’s Computable General Equilibrium (CGE) modeling, the UK-India FTA could increase real wages (wages at current prices) by up to 0.34%, equivalent to around $3 billion per year compared to 2019. Because workers benefit from higher productivity in the economy.

