Sony brings compact flagship smartphone to US





Enlarge / The Sony Xperia 5 III, in green.

Sony is launching a $ 1,000 flagship smartphone, the Xperia 5 III, in the US market. Calling the device “new”, however, is a bit of a stretch, as the phone was announced nine months ago.

As you would expect from the price, the Xperia 5 III is a premium flagship. It has a Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, a 4,500 mAh battery, and a 6.1-inch, 120 Hz, 25201080 OLED display. There are three rear cameras: a 12-inch main camera. MP, an ultra-wide 12 MP and a 3x telephoto 12 MP. At just 68mm wide, the Xperia 5 III is one of the most compact Android phones on the market. It has a very large 21: 9 screen, but in terms of width it is only 4mm larger than an iPhone 13 Mini. Although it ships with Android 11, an update to Android 12 is expected soon. Advertising

Enlarge / Rear cameras.

Sony

Sony definitely walks to the beat of its own drum when it comes to design. As usual, Sony’s phone is aggressively rectangular and has a sleek, minimalist look. The front bezel is a unique addition. Rather than a notch or hole punch, Sony opted for a large bezel to give the camera some breathing room, allowing for uninterrupted display. The company has also placed a large blank area at the bottom of the phone so that the front is symmetrical. Other non-standard design decisions include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a hardware camera button, a microSD slot, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For most American consumers, this release is their only reminder that Sony still makes smartphones. If you couldn’t tell from the long American backlog, the company isn’t targeting the United States with its smartphone business. After watching LG throw in the towel on Android after years of suffering, one has to wonder about Sony’s future in the market. Sony’s mobile division posted its longest profitable first quarter in April 2021, but the news is not all positive; profitability was also on some of its lowest phone shipments in years. The division has only managed to balance the books by cutting costs, and sales are still on a massive downtrend since 2014. Nonetheless, a compact Android phone is there if you want one.

