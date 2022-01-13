PS5 Hardware Records Second Largest Month in UK With 28% Rebound





Despite being the second biggest hit since launch, the PlayStation 5 actually took third place in the UK in December 2021. Sony shipped 28% more products than November 2021, the UK’s best-selling console, but lagged behind its competitors due to the continued popularity of the Nintendo Switch and a massive influx of Xbox Series X|S inventory. .

Clearly, this paints the industry in a particularly positive light, with all three manufacturers selling strongly. However, stock is still holding both Sony and Microsoft, and I have a feeling the two new-gen consoles could have done a lot better with supply improvements. Sadly, supply chain issues caused by persistent semiconductor shortages will likely make devices lighter by 2022 as well.

In addition to strong console sales, PlayStation dominated the accessories category in December 2021, with the DualSense controller variant occupying the top two positions. And by combining physical and digital sales, exclusives like Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales outperformed their multiformat counterparts incredibly well, taking the 6th place overall.

A total of 6.8 million games were sold in the UK during the most important Christmas period. That’s a 12% decline from the previous year, but it’s important to remember that flagship games like Cyberpunk 2077 were released in December 2020. Call of Duty: Vanguard generally sold less than Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

But overall, the UK industry looks healthy and it’s just a continuing supply issue that is limiting its performance.

December 2021 UK Top 20: Physical & Digital FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Grand Theft Auto V F1 2021 Just Dance 2022 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Battlefield 2042 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Pokemon Brilliant Diamond* Far Cry 6 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Riders Republic Animal Crossing New Horizons* Pokemon Shining Pearl* Mortal Kombat 11 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla LEGO Harry Potter Collection Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition

* Digital sales data not included

