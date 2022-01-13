US imposes sanctions on North Korean authorities after missile test (NPR)





This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it said about a test launch of a hypersonic missile in North Korea on Tuesday. Korean Central News Agency / Korea News Service / AP .

. Korean Central News Agency / Korean Press Service / AP

Korean Central News Agency / Korean News Service / AP

WASHINGTON The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on five North Korean officials in its first response to Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile test and later announced that it would also seek new sanctions from the UN.

The Treasury Department said it was imposing sanctions on the five officials for their role in obtaining equipment and technology for the northern missile programs. In addition, the State Department ordered sanctions against another North Korean, a Russian, and a Russian company for their broader support for North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction activities.

The Treasury measures came just hours after North Korea said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un successfully supervised a hypersonic missile flight test on Tuesday that he said would dramatically increase “deterrence. of the country’s nuclear war.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted Wednesday evening that following Treasury and state designations, the United States is also proposing UN sanctions in response to North Korea’s six ballistic missile launches since September, “each in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.”

A US diplomat said the US continues to coordinate with its Council partners on the proposed new sanctions.

One of the five North Koreans targeted by the Treasury is based in Russia, while the other four are based in China. All are accused of providing money, goods or services to North Korea’s Second Academy of Natural Sciences, which the Treasury says is heavily involved in the country’s military defense programs.

“The latest missile launches by the DPRK are further proof that it continues to advance prohibited programs despite calls from the international community for diplomacy and denuclearization,” said Brian Nelson, head of the Treasury in charge of the DPRK. terrorism and financial intelligence. It refers to the North by the acronym of its official name: the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The sanctions freeze all assets of targets in U.S. jurisdictions, prohibit Americans from doing business with them, and subject foreign companies and individuals to potential sanctions for dealing with them.

Shortly before the announcement, North Korea’s state news agency reported that the latest missile launch involved a hypersonic hover vehicle, which, after exiting the rocket thruster, demonstrated ” glide ”and a“ corkscrew maneuver ”before reaching a sea target 1,000 kilometers (621 miles away).

Photos released by the agency showed a mounted missile with a sharp cone-shaped payload soaring into the sky while leaving a trail of orange flames, with Kim observing from a small cabin with senior officials including her sister Kim Yo Jong.

The launch was North Korea’s second test of its so-called hypersonic missile in a week, a type of weaponry it first tested in September, as Kim Jong Un continues efforts to expand its capabilities to nuclear weapons in the face of international sanctions, pandemic difficulties and deadlocked diplomacy with the United States.

The UN Security Council initially imposed sanctions on North Korea after its first nuclear test in 2006 and toughened them in response to new nuclear tests and an increasingly sophisticated ballistic missile program. In 2018, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said sanctions cut all North Korean exports and 90% of its trade and dissolved the pool of workers that North Korea sent. abroad to earn hard currency, but Pyongyang managed to evade some measures. .

China and Russia circulated a draft resolution in November urging the Security Council to end a series of sanctions against North Korea, including a ban on seafood and textile exports, an import cap. of refined petroleum products and a ban on its citizens from working abroad and sending their earnings home. He pointed to North Korea’s economic hardship and said these and other sanctions should be lifted “with the aim of improving the livelihoods of the civilian population.”

China and Russia are both vetoed Security Council members and it remains to be seen whether they will support further sanctions against North Korea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/12/1072657702/u-s-hits-north-korean-officials-with-sanctions-after-missile-test The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos